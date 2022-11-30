Generally speaking, our society has come to an agreement about people with intellectual disabilities: We fundamentally agree that we ought to take care of them.
Trouble is, there’s a disconnect between that belief and what happens in reality, once those people become young adults.
As was documented in an excellent story this past weekend by The Mercury’s Christian Bright, disabled people in Kansas have to wait 10 years or more to obtain government services, including housing. This is because the state government hasn’t put the money into those services to meet the need.
I have a personal stake in the issue, since we have a daughter with Down syndrome. She’ll be 23 in a few weeks, and she’s still living at home. She’s capable of living on her own, to a certain extent, but it’s not like she can be entirely independent.
That’s not her fault. She was born with an extra chromosome on the 23rd pair, in what amounts to a random mutation, a roll of the dice. Happens in about one in a thousand births.
I say we have a general agreement, and I believe in that, too. Ours is a capitalist economy, driven by the belief that everybody ought to make it on her own. You get what you earn. We don’t promise equality; we promise opportunity – but when a person is born with an intellectual handicap, we as a society have believed for many years that the rest of us need to help.
And we do. The public school systems around here and various other government entities generally provide excellent service, from birth through age 21. We do our best to provide education and training to young people, to give them the best opportunity to learn, to contribute, and to thrive.
There are also many good-hearted people in social service agencies and nonprofits who provide other great opportunities. Special Olympics around here, led by the Schnee family, is really outstanding. That’s true also in other areas of the state with other services, too, I’m sure.
And Big Lakes Developmental Center provides services to adults with disabilities, including group homes with more or less supervision. The government covers some of those costs, and of course there is Social Security at the federal level that provides direct financial support.
It’s not that the programs don’t exist. They do. As I say, we as a society pretty much already agree about these issues.
But the reality is that once people age out of the public school system, there’s really no established path for them to follow. My daughter works a job five days a week, and she’s proud of that and enjoys it. She loves helping around the house. And she certainly loves everybody in her big, blended family. We love her, too, of course.
But she’s ready to be on her own, to an extent, and so are many, many others.
The list is 10 years long, and it’s getting longer. It seems that our reality doesn’t square up with our beliefs.