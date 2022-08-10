Two interesting moves by Johnson County school boards in recent weeks, the nature of which is relevant in Manhattan. Bear with me a minute.
Both had to do with what’s called the “public comment” portion of their regular board meetings. Those are routinely a regular feature of most government meetings, sort of an open-mic period for people to come in and say whatever’s on their mind.
It’s important to distinguish that from what I’d refer to as “public hearing” sessions, wherein the public is invited to comment specifically on matters on the agenda for consideration. Those are limited to the topic at hand – for instance, if they’re going to rezone your neighborhood, you get a chance to get up there and raise Cain, plead your case, look those folks in the eye, as they’re deliberating. That’s important.
The “public comment” session, by contrast, generally allows anybody to say anything. Different boards put it at different times in their meetings, and they set different rules.
The problem is that people can use that opportunity to get up and ramble on about completely irrelevant topics, or can use it as a grandstanding opportunity to get themselves in front of television cameras. Or they can use it to spew nonsense.
All of that happened with increasing intensity during the pandemic, where people bought into conspiracy theories and tended to blame the other side in political debates for all manner of evil.
In Manhattan, as you may recall, a school board meeting devolved into a shouting match; they threw everybody out and called in the cops. This is all of a piece; in essence, they momentarily cut off public comment. I’m sure they were tempted to eliminate it entirely.
In Olathe, the school board decided they’d had enough, so they moved “public comment” to an entirely different meeting, and they stopped streaming it online and did not record it for later playback. Board members simply sat there and listened, and that was it.
That rubbed folks the wrong way, including a board member who freely acknowledged that his own grandstanding – or, as he put it, his public speaking – at public comment sessions is what led to his election.
After fighting about this for months, the rest of the board gave up and put “public comment” back on the regular meeting agenda, to be streamed and recorded.
Meanwhile the Blue Valley district, also in the Johnson County suburbs, just went the other way, taking public comment out of the regular meeting agenda. The problem was the same – people were getting up to spread conspiracy theories, some of which ran afoul of Google, which meant the board meetings were taken off YouTube.
Well, here’s the thing: Nobody has a “right” to get up and have their say at a school board meeting, or at any local government meeting. The point of the meeting is for the board to conduct the public’s business, not for the board to run an improv night. The board is within its rights to get rid of that.
But the problem is that taking that stand seems entirely elitist; it also seems as if the board is trying to hide something. That just never works.
An old adage applies: If you want to hide something, hide it in plain sight. My guess is, like Olathe, Blue Valley will reverse course eventually, and they’ll all end up where Manhattan still is. Board members will just have to sit there and take it.