There’s an event coming up next weekend that I’d like to get behind. I’m not directly involved as an organizer, but I like the idea a lot and I want to help it take off.
It’s an all-years Manhattan High School reunion. It’s the first time it’s been done.
Up to this point, reunions at MHS have been entirely decentralized, organized by class. Generally, the class president puts something together — meet at a bar on Friday night, tour the high school the next day, have a dinner Saturday night — every five years or so. Depends on the class, and depends on the president. Turnout varies.
Mine, with the legendary class of 1986, have been a lot of fun. If life is an adventure, those people are who I’m on the adventure with. I can pick up a conversation with many of those folks like we just left off yesterday. We speak the same language.
But class reunions are a bit limiting. During my high school years, I became friends with several people in classes a couple years ahead and a couple behind. There’s never much chance to see those folks. My doubles partner on the MHS tennis team, for instance, was two years ahead of me. I haven’t seen him since 1984. A guy a year ahead of me once threatened to beat me up. Wonder what he’s doing today. And so on.
The closest thing to a multi-class event has been an annual fundraiser for the football team, involving a golf tournament, and — most importantly — socializing the night before and after. Lots of guys from my era; lots of laughs, some at my expense, since I never played football and am generally a bad golfer.
This reunion is organized by business leaders around Manhattan, coordinating with Aggieville and the Convention and Visitors Bureau. No question it’s motivated by a desire to bring people back to town, to help replace the lost tourist money that we used to get here from the Country Stampede every summer.
I was never a big Stampeder, anyway, so for me, this will be a big improvement.
The plan, as I understand it, is to have each decade assigned to a home base at a particular Aggieville bar. For me, it’s the 1980s — and we’ll be at Kite’s. The 1940s and 50s will be at Porter’s; the 60s and 70s will be at Yard Bar; the 90s will be at Tubby’s; the 00s will be at O’Malley’s; the 10s and 20s will be at 785.
There are events Friday the 11th, Saturday the 12th and Sunday the 13th. It’s not just bar gatherings, but — let’s be serious — that’s the main thing. People just want to get together. We’ll run a more complete schedule in the paper, or you can find details at www.aggieville.org/reunion.
As I said, I hope it takes off, both as a business person here and just as a regular MHS alum. These things are only good if a lot of people go, and the signs are encouraging to start with. Organizers tell me hotels are filling up, and there are a couple thousand people expected.
Will it become an annual shindig? That’s the idea. I’m sure it will grow and change, and the fact that there’s still a pandemic lurking around is not insignificant. It should go without saying — but I have to say it anyway — that only people who are vaccinated have any business gathering together in groups like this.
With that caveat, I hope you’ll go. I’m sure looking forward to it.