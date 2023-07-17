A few weeks back, we were walking the dogs just before dusk near where I used to live. It’s been hot, you know, so Bruce and Lola don’t have much appetite for the outdoors mid-day.
Down the hill on Delaware we ambled, toward Poyntz, taking in the quiet of a residential neighborhood in a college town in July. Not a heckuva lot going on.
But then, the call of an owl, “who-who, who-WHOOOOO.” I can’t do it justice in print, other than to say it’s haunting, a little spooky, a little intriguing. It’s sort of an inquiry, a probing for more information. Otherworldly.
A few more repetitions, and then an answer. The two owls carried on, changing their tune a little, for a couple minutes, and I realized partly why it struck me: Because I had heard that same conversation 10 years before, out for an evening walk with a different dog, a previous incarnation of my life. Who knows? Maybe one of those owls, maybe even both, were the very same ones, their summer home in a grove of trees just down the hill from Manhattan High. That sound, I suppose, will always for me be fixed to that place.
A week later, we’re driving south to meet some friends at Grand Lake, so we’re somewhere in northeast Oklahoma, the windows down for a minute. It hit me with a flash, and somehow put the owl’s conversation in context.
It was the song of a meadowlark, a melody I can’t even begin to approximate here, other than to say that it’s an up-and-down whistle, and — same thing as the owl — it belongs in my mind to a certain place on the Earth. That place is my grandparents’ rural home near Coffeyville, where as a kid I went for most holidays. Hearing it, I want to send my cousin on a route through the trees in the back yard so I can throw him a long spiral. I want to walk down to the pond, maybe try to pick persimmons, which my other cousin in her early years called “perthimmonth.” I’d like to walk out in the pasture and give sugar cubes to the horses, then come in and watch the Lions on a tiny TV on Thanksgiving Day.
That’s all gone, of course, other than in my memory. But the song remains the same, and the sound brought me there. The call of the loon: That’s Crow Wing County, Minnesota. A cardinal’s pattern: Manhattan in winter. The cyclical buzzing of cicadas: That’s our town in July and August. You grow up here, you think everybody has them — until you leave. I spent a summer in Phoenix; when it gets to 122, the only birds making any noise were the 737s taking off from Sky Harbor. The sound of dreary Cambridge, Mass.? That’s the sound of a bus roaring out from an underpass, right outside my dorm window. Birds? I suppose if I think about it some pigeons scrounged around Harvard Square, hoping for scraps at Au Bon Pain. But they were either mute or I couldn’t hear them. That’s some sort of metaphor, I’m sure a psychologist would say.
Notice I live here now, and not in any of those places. I’m sure my ears are tuned to certain frequencies.