Stormont Vail’s announcement that it is building a $38 million medical complex in Manhattan is a transformative event, for a couple of reasons.
First, the Topeka company is obviously making a major move into Manhattan, to try to capture more of the health-care market in the region. That will have ripple effects for patients, in ways that are not yet entirely clear.
And second, it means that more of the medical business here will be owned by a large out-of-town institution.
Neither of those things are inherently good or bad. One way of looking at them is that a large regional entity is investing heavily in Manhattan, and that’s essentially a vote of confidence in our community. Stormont also bought out a primary care practice — Manhattan Medical Associates, now called Cotton O’Neil clinic — in 2012, and then in 2019 bought a 49 percent stake in the Manhattan Surgical Hospital. So we’re talking well north of a $50 million investment in our town.
That will mean newer facilities, and more competition with existing medical practices here. Competition is generally good for consumers.
On the flip side, it means that medical practices here will move out of the medical center at College and Claflin, a facility that has been owned by local doctors for many years. That means diminished control, and for that matter income, for those owners. Essentially, doctors’ offices will start paying rent to Stormont, rather than themselves.
It also means that the medical business is becoming increasingly consolidated among large players, rather than local physician-owners. That’s not a local phenomenon — it’s a national one. The big players here now are Ascension Via Christi and Stormont Vail. The exception is the surgical hospital, which is still 51 percent owned by local specialists, and growing. They have established a primary-care clinic on the east side of town as well. And, to be clear, there are still a range of locally owned medical practices. It’s just that the big players are getting bigger.
Via Christi, of course, is part of a large national organization as well. It operates a hospital that is itself the product of a merger with a local organization. That merger has ended up creating a better hospital, one that provides good service to the community. I suspect the Stormont Vail move here will not help the local hospital, but I also imagine that Via Christi will make some sort of move to respond. I certainly hope that consumers will end up the beneficiaries.
Again, these things are not inherently good or bad. The merger of Memorial Hospital with St. Mary’s created Mercy Health Center, which then became Via Christi, and that didn’t mean that everybody immediately got sent to Wichita for care. It meant a larger and better hospital here. It meant less local control, but it also generally expanded options for patients.
I simply have to hope that on balance, this latest development is an improvement.