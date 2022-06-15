It was the lead singer of Loverboy, Mike Reno, who cut right to the chase: “The 80s were awesome!” he said.
Whether they were for you is not what I’m here to write about. They were for me, and they probably were for nearly the entire sold-out crowd at sweltering Starlight Theater in Kansas City. I did see a few people in their 20s, but I’m 54 and I’d say I was about average. We had what I’d call a giant sing-along with Loverboy, Styx and REO Speedwagon. All those bands hit their commercial peak in the decade we were celebrating.
The 80s are having a moment, presumably because those of us who consider them awesome are in our prime earning – or at least spending – years. There’s a ripe market for that particular nostalgia. “Stranger Things” and the new “Top Gun” movie are prominent examples.
Kevin Cronin, of the headlining REO Speedwagon, asked the audience to envision buying the new REO album in 1981, putting it on the turntable, dropping the needle, and….here comes the rumble of “Don’t Let Him Go.” Thing is, I can remember doing exactly that. Tommy Shaw of Styx introduced “Too Much Time on My Hands,” by bragging that it was played in the first hour of the existence of MTV. I may have watched that hour. I certainly saw that video.
But nostalgia, I realized as the show roared ahead, really only goes so far. In fact, what makes the music work 40 years later is that it still seems vibrant. Today. Right now.
At their best, in fact, the bands ripped through songs that remain even relevant. The fact that REO, the headliners, closed with “Roll With the Changes” does not strike me as an accident. Their set also included “Keep Pushin’” and “Live Every Moment.”
For my money, Styx actually stole the show. They were, from the beginning, a progressive outfit, very much of the same school as Kansas, the guys from Topeka. “Come Sail Away” promises a future in the stars; “Mr. Roboto,” while sounding very 80s, struck me for the first time as some kind of contemporary warning: “The problem’s plain to see, too much technology/
Machines to save our lives, machines dehumanize.”
Tommy Shaw is the guts of Styx, but Lawrence Gowan, the keyboardist, is the true showman. He also has the voice to pull off the pop sound of Dennis DeYoung, who left the band in 1999. He played the keyboard behind his back and strutted around the stage as if he was half his age. He’s 67.
Loverboy, which tried the hardest to simply re-create the 80s, was very good. “The Kid Is Hot Tonight” is a great tune. But somehow trying to pull off “Hot Girls in Love,” and trying to keep up the leather-and-red-bandana schtick into your late 60s, doesn’t hold up as well.
Nostalgia is lots of fun. But the energy, the engine, of what made us sing along 40 years later is the way those songs still drive forward. That energy, that vibrancy, that sense of being alive – THAT’S what we’re really nostalgic about.