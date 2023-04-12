Pardon the promotional plug here, but I’d like to encourage you to go to an event that The Mercury is helping put on.
It’s called “60 in 60,” an event to help promote leadership among folks in the Manhattan area. We’re sponsoring it, along with the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce.
The headliner is Gene Taylor, K-State’s athletics director. He’ll join five other local leaders – two financial guys, a construction guy, a lawyer and a leader at a manufacturing operation – who’ll give tips on becoming better leaders. It’ll be quick: 60 ideas in 60 minutes is the gimmick.
This is our first foray into informational events; we hope to be able to provide more. To do so we’ll need to sell tickets to support the effort. Tickets go for $20 for Mercury subscribers; there will be appetizers and drinks. It’s being held at the Liquid Art Winery on Thursday, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
If you’re the boss, then this is right down your alley. If you’re not the boss, then tell the boss that you want to get better, and learning about leadership is a sure-fire way to do that.
Our folks will be there; Megan Moser, the Mercury’s executive editor, will be the moderator.
Why this one first? Well, leadership is the key to success in business and in organizations of any kind, and the success of our community generally in the future will be driven by that success. So it fits in with our mission of providing important and relevant information to our subscribers.
It also fits with our mission of helping local businesses succeed. While that mission is mostly about helping local businesses reach good potential local customers through professional marketing service, sharing information to promote leadership is a logical extension.
Obviously we’re also a business, and to survive into the future we need to find new ways to generate revenue. We figure there’s a market in providing this sort of event; whether there is or not we’re going to find out.
If you like the idea, if you want to put an hour into yourself and your future, if you want to help your organization, or if you want to encourage more such events, I’d encourage you to give it a shot.