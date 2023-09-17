We’ve been to two weddings in the past month, with a couple more on deck. We’re into that phase, where our kids’ friends, and the friends of our kids, are getting hitched. None of ours yet, but that day is presumably coming.
Fun stuff. Things change, as they should. Some of those changes are great, including a scheduling wiggle to let the bride and groom eat before everybody else at the reception. Big problem with wedding receptions previously: The guests of honor never get a chance to eat because everybody’s always talking to them.
Some changes I’m not wild about – if I hear another DJ telling me to “make some NOISE” for the wedding party one more time…or “put your hands together” or “give it up for.” Somehow forced enthusiasm is far worse than none.
But anyway, my point today is this: The music has hardly changed at all.
“September,” by Earth, Wind and Fire. “Dancing Queen,” by Abba. “Fat Bottomed Girls,” by Queen. “Sweet Home Alabama;” “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun;” “Friends in Low Places.” All could’ve been played at weddings a generation ago. “Jump Around” came out after my first wedding, but just barely. Ditto “Mr. Brightside.” And of course the show-closer, “Shout,” which, to be fair, was originally done in the 50s, but it became a truly popular song in 1978, in “Animal House.” A little bit louder now…
Not sure what to make of that, other than to say that the 70s and 80s involved some pretty damn good party music. I guess the most recent wedding included some Katy Perry, some Taylor Swift, some Backstreet Boys, some of which came out this century.
I don’t want to condemn more recent music; it’s evolved in interesting, innovative and occasionally brilliant ways. Billie Eilish is a helluva talent. Kanye West is a creative genius, horribly misguided though he is. And so on.
You could certainly put on a party without ever touching the 70s and 80s. Sure. No problem.
All I’m saying is that the weddings I’m going to — for people an entire generation younger than me — certainly lean heavily on those decades.