We’ve been to two weddings in the past month, with a couple more on deck. We’re into that phase, where our kids’ friends, and the friends of our kids, are getting hitched. None of ours yet, but that day is presumably coming.

Fun stuff. Things change, as they should. Some of those changes are great, including a scheduling wiggle to let the bride and groom eat before everybody else at the reception. Big problem with wedding receptions previously: The guests of honor never get a chance to eat because everybody’s always talking to them.

Recommended for you