The Riley County Commission made a valid point. But now commissioners need to backtrack and do the right thing. Commissioners last week refused to pay annual dues to the Flint Hills Regional Council, after the group’s request involved a 50 percent increase over last year’s dues. That request also came at the last minute, in fact after the county had already approved its budget for the year.
So the request was obviously mishandled by the regional council – it should never have been dumped on member organizations like that, and it was not explained particularly well.
So commissioners balked. They just dropped out of the organization, effectively.
The reason behind the regional council’s relatively big increase is that the organization wants to retire a loan that it took out in 2016 to help cover expenses related to obtaining a federal transportation grant to support bus transit here. There’s about $77,000 left on the loan, which was initially $150,000. Getting rid of that debt would improve the financial stability of the organization. Makes sense; why the request came late and with little warning is something that the regional council will have to answer for, and I have to give commissioners credit for raising a ruckus.
Still, Riley County shouldn’t have simply refused to pay dues. To do so is to make a statement that the regional council is worthless, when in fact it is an important entity. Why is it important? Simple: It’s important because Fort Riley says it’s important.
The Regional Council was formed as a means of providing a single access point for the Army to deal with. The Army is big on regional cooperation around its bases, and so a decade ago when the Manhattan/Junction City region was arguing for stability or growth at Fort Riley in an earlier round of base realignments, the council came into existence.
The group doesn’t wield any power, really. It is simply an alliance of local governments to help plan together and obtain state and federal grants to do things for mutual benefit. But as much as anything, it helps build relationships, and provides a conduit through which Fort Riley officials can coordinate with the entire region. The Manhattan city government re-upped on its dues this year despite the big increase. So did Pottawatomie County. Dues are based on population, so the increase to the city government was quite a bit bigger than the one under consideration by Riley County. In fact, the increase to Riley County was about $4,000.
While I appreciate the county minding the pennies — hey, $4,000 is $4,000 — cutting off membership in the regional council is pound-foolish. Let’s have a re-do.