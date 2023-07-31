We went to the Riley County Fair on Sunday, as we do every year. I’m about 20 years removed from my days as a 4-H member, but I enjoy visiting CiCo Park in late July and seeing what the members of today have been working on.
We had to see the livestock, because my 3-year-old has a stuffed pig named Oinker who wanted to meet the other pigs. He shrieked in delight as the real pigs sniffed at him and his stuffed friend. Then he stared while two teens gave their pigs a cool shower with a hose.
We also saw the “best of fur” rabbit, the plump chickens and a couple of menacing-looking turkeys.
We walked through Pottorf Hall to see all the photography entries, foods, flowers, clothing and LEGO projects. (So many LEGOs this year!) I’m always impressed by the sewing projects, because I struggled to keep my seams straight as a 4-Her. In the woodworking area, I marveled a pair of grand-champion dining chairs that looked like they were made by a professional.
I want people to know two things about 4-H. First, they don’t have to get into the farm stuff if they don’t want to. That’s all great and important, but not everyone has the desire or capacity to handle, say, bucket calves or goats. And second, your kids will learn skills that will benefit them for their whole lives.
As a 4-Her in Finney County, I belonged to a club of mostly city kids. My projects included foods, sewing, woodworking and photography.
Because of 4-H, I can make egg rolls and angel food cake. I can sew a decent vest. (It was the ‘90s.) I can use a drill press and a jigsaw. I can explain F-stops and apertures. But you don’t just learn from projects you bring to the fair.
In sixth grade, I gave a presentation to my class, and afterward, a substitute teacher said, “You must be in 4-H.”
That’s because public speaking is built into meetings, and members get practice standing up in front of others. We also learned parliamentary procedure and lots of leadership skills. By the end of high school, I had some things to put on a resume, including camp counselor and junior leader experience.
Do you need donations for a charity event? Someone to hire a DJ for a dance? A work schedule for the fair concession stand? I guarantee a 4-Her can handle that for you.
Perhaps most importantly, 4-H is a lot of fun. I made lots of friends and great memories. When my kids are old enough, I hope they’ll want to give it a try, too.
If you’re interested in learning more about 4-H, get in touch with the county extension office. They’ll direct you to a club, where you can check out a meeting as a guest.