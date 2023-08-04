A chapter may be closing for the Dusty Bookshelf in Aggieville, but its owner hopes the story isn’t over yet.
Dusty Bookshelf, an independent bookstore in Aggieville, has been open since 1985. It’s a staple of the business district, in a historic building on the corner of Moro Street and North Manhattan Avenue.
Owner Diane Meredith last week said the store may have to close next year when its long-term lease is up, because the rent is “multiplying,” and the business can’t continue under its current model.
She’s hoping someone will take over the business so it doesn’t have to shut down.
“In the nearly 40 years since I started working in Aggieville, I’ve seen the need to be dynamic and adaptable time and time again,” Meredith said in a statement. “We don’t know what the future of Dusty looks like, but I felt it was imperative to let our customers know as soon as we were made aware that we need to find a way to adapt, sell the business or close our doors.”
Meredith and her husband, David Sauter, are owners or part owners in a number of businesses in Aggieville, including Acme Gift, Acme Local, Varsity Donuts, Orange Sky Yoga, Super Cub and Thread. Some of those businesses have expanded to Lawrence (a second Dusty Bookshelf and Thread) or have a significant online and national component (Super Cub). Their businesses account for most of the non-bar ventures in Aggieville.
To us, that means their businesses account for much of the charm in Aggieville and the city of Manhattan.
For any town — particularly any college town — losing the local book store is a shame. But when it’s such a longtime business, under the leadership of experienced business owners, it seems downright tragic.
Dusty Bookshelf has had more than its share of struggles in recent years. A fire in 2017 led to an extended closure in which the store was completely gutted and renovated. It reopened in 2019 selling not just used but also new books. Then, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic dealt a blow to every business. And then there has been the extremely long road construction project on North Manhattan Avenue, which restricted access to the businesses in that part of Aggieville and certainly must have affected the number of customers walking through the doors.
We hope that Dusty Bookshelf finds a way forward whether under the current ownership or not. It would be terribly sad for Manhattan to see it end altogether.