Facebook users on Tuesday spammed the city commission meeting with about 2,000 anti-NBAF messages. Some were pretty nonsensical: “Don’t worry, if we ruin our beef supply, Bill Gates will just 3-D print us some T-bones!”
There was also this gem: “Go spend a week at Plum Island and then see what you think!”
Guess what? I already did.
Well, not a whole week. But a few years ago, Plum Island Animal Research Center invited journalists to tour the island and its facilities as it began the transition to the National Bio- and Agro-Defense Facility. The Mercury sent me to see the state of the lab and what researchers were doing there. We toured the whole island, including natural areas, a historic lighthouse, old military buildings, and a decrepit research building that frankly looked like the setting of a sci-fi movie. But the lab itself was quite impressive, and the researchers there answered a lot of my questions. I shared those answers, and photos from the trip, in the newspaper at the time.
We didn’t see the most secure areas of the building, but we got a lot of information about their methods of containment. I didn’t come back with any viruses or extra body parts that I know of.
In the newsroom on Wednesday, Mercury editors debated how and where to play the story about the commenters who took over the city commission’s Facebook comments.
It’s easy to dismiss their concerns.
For one thing, they’re about 15 years late to the conversation about bringing NBAF to Manhattan. Our elected leaders did consider the risks involved in bringing a federal disease lab to the heartland. They lobbied for years to beat out other locations the federal government considered for the lab. They considered things like tornadoes and proximity to livestock. That process was no secret; we wrote countless stories about it.
For another, their protest seemed to come out of nowhere. Officials later said they believe the subject came up because of a conservative podcaster discussing a theory about how the coronavirus came from a lab in China. A World Health Organization panel investigated and says a lab leak is “extremely unlikely.”
And how much attention should we give a online protest vs. an in-person one? Many of the commenters were actual people; some were clearly made-up accounts: no posts, no friends and names including the word “Anon.”
Despite all that, I want to say that I think it’s reasonable to be concerned and to continue to pay attention to what is happening with NBAF.
After all, it is going to study highly contagious pathogens that can spread from animals to humans.
I think it’s also reasonable to be concerned about big, secure government facilities that may seem secretive because of their security requirements.
In response to those concerns, I would say first that it’s important to remember that NBAF basically exists to pre-empt these viruses. Researchers study the viruses to seek cures and to prepare for possible outbreaks. Plum Island, for example, carries 60 types of vaccines for foot-and-mouth disease, each tailored to different strains of the virus. Their work will help protect the entire country, either from a naturally occuring outbreak or from some kind of biological warfare.
Second, I would say that it is important to continue to ask questions and expect transparency from NBAF officials. The Mercury will report on the diseases the lab studies, how it fares in security inspections, what containment methods it uses and more.
We’ll continue to ask informed questions and dig for answers on behalf of the community. Perhaps that won’t be enough for the people who chimed in on the city commission meeting comments Tuesday, but we’re here for them, too.