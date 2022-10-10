Can’t help myself, halfway through the football season. The assault on the English language continues, and I’m compelled to resist.
Let me at least vent.
First, my most persnickety point. K-State doesn’t play a football game this weekend. The Wildcats do NOT have a “bye.” They are not playing a bracketed tournament, or even a round-robin. A “bye” is when you get a free pass into the next round of a bracketed tournament – you advance without playing because you have no opponent, usually because you’re one of the top seeds. Jill Harkin will have a bye in the first round of the state tennis tournament on Friday. The K-State football team does not have a bye. They have a weekend without a game.
It’s a lost cause, I realize. Everybody says “bye week,” even the coaches and players now, and journalists are often stuck with the language of the people they cover. It just bugs me.
Second, “physicality.” I’m pretty sure I’ve written on this before, but I just can’t give in. “Physicality” is an actual word, according to the dictionary. I hate to acknowledge that, because I just don’t agree. But, hey, facts are facts.
Thing is, “physicality” is not the right word. Sports broadcasters, particularly in football, have shoehorned the word into common usage to try to convey something that the word doesn’t actually convey. The word means “the fact of relating to the body as opposed to the mind.” What the football commentators mean when they say it has to do with a team or a player’s size, strength, brute force and tendency to initiate violent contact. Unfortunately now the players and coaches have also started to use the term, so you saw a bunch of comments for instance about how the Iowa State defense played with a lot of “physicality” last weekend.
I constantly have to refrain from talking back to the screen to pose rhetorical questions: “As opposed to what? Playing telepathically? Playing with a great deal of empathy? Playing with those weird Facebook goggles in the Metaverse?” (Muttering things like this is why Angie occasionally threatens to force me to sit alone; the fact that I have to muzzle myself is why I’m inflicting this on you. Don’t tell her.)
Again, I’ve lost it. If you keep butchering a word, eventually the dictionary gives up. The language changes. “Normalcy” wasn’t a word, either, but…
The other one is “athleticism,” which has further morphed into a term to contrast with “physicality.” The former conveys the explosive ability to jump, stop and start quickly, and contort oneself. The latter is, as I said before, about brute strength. In old Big 8 football terms, Nebraska would represent “physicality” and Oklahoma would’ve meant “athleticism.” In those days, we might’ve used “strong” and “quick,” but evidently those aren’t fancy enough now.
Soon I imagine the herd will choose a word for playing with cunning, wisdom and intelligence. There are a variety of options, including “cool,” “smarts,” or “slyness,” but I imagine it will be something far more puffed-up, and, if past practice is any guide, wrong.