A few more curmudgeonly observations about language, drawn mostly from being forced to watch the latest season of “The Bachelor.” That and being around a bunch of college-age kids.
First, a repeat. I’ve mentioned this before, but it has completely spiraled out of control. I’m referring, of course, to “literally.”
Young people say this word so much it has come to mean absolutely nothing. It’s occasionally used 180-degrees the wrong way, but I’ve come to think that’s more an outgrowth of the fact that it has no meaning whatsoever than that it represents some literary devolution.
Just pay attention to any conversation involving teenagers and young adults, and I’d wager you’ll hear it twice per minute. “I literally haven’t had any coffee at all today.” “She was literally 15 minutes late to class.” “I was literally asleep.”
It’s being used as some sort of intensifier, I guess, as if to suggest that whatever they’re saying needs more emphasis. As if we quite seriously wouldn’t believe it unless they told us that it actually happened. Like, OMG!
Thing is, it’s being used so much that it has been drained of any usefulness. The sentence is better without the word. Which makes me grumpy, because I’d still find it helpful occasionally; there are only so many words in English, and I feel cheated when one’s ruined.
Ah well. It’ll come around again, I suppose, in a couple decades. Maybe quicker, if a really clever comic makes fun of it effectively enough on TikTok.
Second, “safe.” Blech. The women vying for the bachelor’s attention all say they want to feel “safe” in talking to him. Look, I get what they mean, I think. They want to be able to be honest – or at least as honest as the fake premise of the show allows anyone to be – without him making fun or emotionally blackmailing them. I get it. Valid enough concern.
I just can’t stand that use of “safe.” It’s a child of the concept of “safe space” on campus, which means a place where speech is restricted by various taboos, the violation of which is referred to as “hate.” This is the opposite of a “free speech zone,” where anybody can say anything.
Makes my skin crawl. Here’s an idea, kids: America is a free-speech zone. You want “safe,” where that doesn’t apply? What’s next? Thought crime?
It’s the widening of the use of “safe” that gives me the heebie-jeebies. Can you just say you want to be able to trust the guy? Please?
Last, “seen.” Not nearly as objectionable. Again, the women say they want to feel “seen,” which I understand to mean a broader version of “listened to.” They want to be understood. They want the guy to have empathy, which is to say, some shred of decency and humanity
Side note: This season’s bachelor is evidently friends with Sean Lowe, the K-State football player from 2003 who remains married to the woman he picked when he was the bachelor. Like, literally!