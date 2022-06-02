When thinking about all of the nations that have condemned the Russian invasion there are notable exceptions one of them is China. However, this one is not expected because of the political stances the communist party of China has taken in the world, but more importantly how close Moscow and Beijing are to each other. In the end, it is no surprise that the Chinese government has taken the stance that it has.
However, there is another nation whose reasons for staying quiet are a little more interesting: India. They have abstained from votes against Russia in the UN and its subsequent councils such as the Human Rights Council.
The question is why? Why would India take this stance of neutrality towards Russia?
Could the exportation of Russian fuel be a reason? While Russia is increasing its business with China and other nations in Asia this reason is a lot more difficult for India. The reason for this comes back to geography. To get a pipeline to India it must go through some of the world’s most rugged and mountainous terrain.
More than that look at the political stability of some of the nations that surround India. The western border of India has states beyond it that have either failed or are not stable. This does not consider the animosity between India and Pakistan. Would Pakistan allow such a pipeline through when they have fought several wars with India and have longstanding tensions over the Jammu and Kashmir Region?
The second option on this front is China but again the same problems to India’s western border apply here too. Shipping it from ports near Vladivostok comes with its problems and, having to deal with Japan which already has condemned Russia and has its dispute with Russia.
So, what is left? Well, the simplest answer could be what else could Russia sell India that only the Indian government desperately needs because they struggle to make up for. That answer could simply be weapons.
India has had a long struggle of trying to produce weapons on their own that not only are of decent quality but can also compete with the weapons on the market in the world today. From 2017 to 2021 46% of India’s arms came from Russia.
It is this reliance on Russian arms that makes India hesitant because without them India would be put in a bad position against China and Pakistan. This would create a security crisis for them that, in the minds of India’s political leaders, would look to be an opportunity for China and Pakistan to be more aggressive against India in the territorial disputes they have.
In the end, it is preventing this security crisis from occurring that has pushed India to stay quiet on these issues of Ukraine overall. (It should be noted that India has protested the Humanitarian problems created by the war.) The hope for India’s leadership by doing this is to prevent a Russia-Pakistan-China alliance in Asia that could lead to a more difficult situation for India overall.
As understandable as this can be some elements and consequences need to be considered on India’s part. One of the consequences is that this has damaged relations with the U.S. The damage is not enough to end diplomatic ties because both the U.S. and India know they need each other in Asia where China’s influence and power are on the rise.
What has happened is a misunderstanding of priorities and security concerns as well as India being seen as taking a pro-Moscow stance regarding Ukraine. Misunderstandings like this can strain relationships between nations.
The second is that thanks to the war in Ukraine Russia have been looking for new customers to sell their natural gas supplies to and China is looking to be the biggest customer. Before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, China and Russia agreed to a 30-year deal where Russia sells natural gas to China through pipelines in Russia’s eastern territory that borders China. What would be the next likely step if economic relations stay good between the two?
Where does this relationship go in the future? Why wouldn’t a stronger relationshipbetween Beijing and Moscow become a reality in the future, whether the war in Ukrainehappened or not?
As understandable as national security can be for any nation India took a stance that while it may have delayed what they fear could happen it did not stop the possibility from it occurring. Where India goes from here is up to them.
Arguably little will change in the short term, however, the long-term outlook needs to change for India because their concerns about the 3-way alliance are coming down the road, and India as a nation needs to be ready for when it comes.
Frank Felber is a long time Manhattan resident who graduated from Manhattan High in 2016, Kansas State University with a Bachelor’s degree in political science and a Master’s degree in International Security Studies from the University of Arizona.