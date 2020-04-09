Here we are in the midst of Easter week. A holy time of joy and reflection. A year ago at this time, healing from COVID-19 was the furthest thing from my mind. At Christmas, it was still the furthest thing from my mind. I hadn’t even heard of the thing.
And now, in April, we are forever changed by what we didn’t even know existed such a short time ago. Having gotten “all the things” (including toilet paper) and having buttoned down in our home so that coronavirus would stay out — particularly important because we have an immunocompromised child — we thought we’d be OK.
But it still came in.
Because an aspect of my husband’s job is helping keeping a large grocery chain in Texas open (the company he owns is essential infrastructure), he had to still go out. We think perhaps he brought it in. Or maybe through groceries. Who really knows — we likely never will — but, somehow, unwittingly, corona entered our home.
We are doing alright. I was the hardest hit and am doing well now on the malaria medicine. Grateful. Seeing a lot of blessings when I fix my mind on seeing the good. Now we just continue to wait out the healing. And we continue to wonder who else will be hit with this of those we love around the world. I feel particular concern about my parents and sisters in Manhattan. It seems the virus growth in Houston has continually been several weeks ahead of Riley County, and I hope Manhattan, my hometown, doesn’t have to follow Houston’s path. Every day, I check Houston news and Manhattan news.
I wonder about the scientific advancements being made. I wonder how laws will continue to change. And we wonder what will become of our business with the economy so uncertain. I wonder how it happened that at one moment we were taking out our Christmas tree looking forward to a prosperous and normal new year, and the next minute, our world turned into something that suddenly feels like a surreal and scary "Alice in Wonderland" experience. No matter with whom I speak, we each in our own ways are all carrying a great burden of uncertainty.
Now, Easter is upon us. For my husband and children and me, this Easter is about a decision: Despair or hope. I will choose to look to the hope and power of the empty tomb. I will not despair. I will look to the hope that it gives to all humankind. I will cling to this and also another great miracle recorded in scripture. In 2 Chronicles 20, when the great forces of the Moabites and Ammonites were on their way to make war on King Jehoshaphat, the king ran to his God with the beautiful prayer before God gave protection and victory. “We don’t know what to do but our eyes are on you.” I love that prayer. That’s my prayer for today. That’s my prayer for this season. My prayer for Houston. My prayer for Manhattan. My prayer for America.
The circumstances seem overwhelming. The news changes every day. We don’t know what tomorrow has for our business. For our kids. For us. We don’t know what to do at all. But our eyes are on you.
And we have God’s promise that his eye is on us. And that he loves us and knows every need. Every fear. Every wish. Every feeling of failure. Every hope. Every frustration. Every tired moment. Every wonder. And God has it all in his victorious hand.
This brings peace. Joy. Rest.
So tonight, I choose to rest well. Tomorrow, I choose to arise and live with hope (even if that means still lying on the sofa because of this corona).
Our eyes are on him. His eyes are on us. The tomb is empty.
The writer’s grandparents were Vernon and Marion Larson and her parents are Bob and Linn Allen, all of Manhattan. Ritchie lived in Manhattan from 1986 through 2002 and graduated from Manhattan Christian College. She threw The Mercury for eight years and endured the Manhattan flood of 1993. Ritchie lives in Spring, Texas, 25 miles north of Houston.