It is easy to think that Latin and South America are simply America’s backyard. Why wouldn’t it be considered this? From elements of history such as the Monroe Doctrine to how much American media runs stories about what is going on in Latin and South America.
However, there is an element of that view which should be concerning to those who wholeheartedly believe the U.S. should have the sole influence in Latin and South America.
China has been making economic bids and growing its influence in Central and South America.
The greatest examples of this are the Chinese companies winning infrastructure bids in Colombia from American company competitors, Nicaragua becoming closer with the Chinese government, and energy and infrastructure projects throughout South America.
One example is an investment by Beijing of $4.5 billion in lithium production in Mexico, Bolivia, and Chile. Another is the $73 billion investment in Latin America’s raw materials sector. The focus of materials has been on nations with large deposits of coal, copper, natural gas, oil and uranium.
The first big question that comes to mind about all of this is why should we care? Why should Central and South America be moved up the list of priorities for the U.S.?
The first and simplest answer is this is our backyard. The U.S. is the regional power in the Americas. What regional power in the world does not flex its power/influence over its regions?
More to the point, what would other nations do when it comes to this problem?
Regional powers typically do everything they can to retain influence over that region. The easiest example of this is Russia wanting to maintain influence over the former Soviet states. This is because there is a common link between them: culture and history as well as security, economic leverage.
When looking at the strongest powers in different regions and the nations that follow them the reason tends to be that they have had a long-shared history and on occasion similar cultures.
They see each other as the few nations that they can trust. In a way it is sort of like long-time friends from childhood, they may not agree all of the time but they will gravitate towards each other because of the long-built trust.
Moreover, the security of these regional powers are built upon having some kind of influence on the other states. This can be through economic deals or through security organizations like Russia’s Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).
The same can be said of the U.S. and its relationship to Central and South America. Has the relationship gone through its own share of problems? Yes and, honestly, you can name a lot of different actions the U.S. has taken over the years that helped create those problems. The easiest to cite would be the anti-communist moves made by the U.S. in either support of military dictatorship regimes or support of anti-communist fighting forces such as (the Cuban revolution and) the Contra groups in Nicaragua.
Growing Chinese influence means that Central and South America might no longer see the U.S. as that close friend (or economic necessity) and instead move toward China. This natural influence that the U.S. has enjoyed for at least a century now would be gone. How does it look for the U.S. in the long term?
More to the point, China has its sights set on achieving superpower status in the world and has already shown through actions or talk that it is not going to follow the script set by the U.S. after the Cold War. In the decades to come, having this kind of influence over Central and South America could prove to be an advantage in the diplomatic and economic spheres.
Now comes an obvious question what should the U.S. do in response? The simplest answer would be, to use an old expression, fight fire with fire. Because every action China has taken revolves around soft-power tactics the U.S. could easily do the same. (Soft-power tactics always include economic deals, investments, and developmental aid.)
By utilizing China’s tactics, it is possible to claw back this threatened influence in Latin and South America. However, this will take time to accomplish and more to the point Chinese deals might not be looked at as favorably in the future simply through how China words their deals.
The reason for this is because China’s BRI project deals have resulted in said projects being taken over by the Chinese government when loans cannot be repaid.
The only response that should not be accepted is inaction because when choosing to be inactive you have made a decision anyway.
Frank Felber is a longtime Manhattan resident who graduated from Manhattan High in 2016. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Kansas State University and a master’s degree in international security studies from the University of Arizona.