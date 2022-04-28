Mass graves and missing Ukrainian civilians are a visible consequence of the Russian invasion. Deterring war crimes such as these was and still is a founding principle of the United Nations. Preventing such crimes from occurring can be done, but would require steps that are either, as a practical matter, unthinkable or that have never been tried before.
One solution is simply to empower the UN to the point where it can actually do something about what is happening in Ukraine. What is happening in Ukraine appears to be similar to the early stages of what happened in Darfur in Sudan, in Rwanda during that nation’s genocide, or what is happening today in Burma with the ethnic cleansing of the Rohingya.
At the time of its creation, in the immediate aftermath of the Holocaust, the primary goal of the UN was to ensure that similar events could never happen again.
Unfortunately, at best today’s UN is a confederation with little power to do anything on its own. The veto power possessed by permanent member states of the organization’s Security Council have enables them to strike down any resolution that threatens either them or a state that they consider to be an ally.
While the UN has taken action in the past, it has either been when no permanent Security Council members had a stake in the issue, or when they all felt threatened.
The solution would be to reconfigure the UN into much more of a federal type system. But reconfiguring the UN as a federal system would present significant hurdles to overcome, the first and most obvious of which would be sovereignty. Imagine the reaction to this in the US alone to such a proposal, then multiply that reaction by about 200, the number of UN members. It’s hard to imagine any nation willing to cede sovereignty over their borders or tolerate a foreign entity/power telling them how to live their lives.
That means that while this solution could be the most effective in stopping international crimes, the chances of it happening are quite slim.
There is an alternative avenue. The UN already held a vote to condemn Russia, roughly 75% of the General Assembly supporting that resolution. This resolution, which carried with it no enforcement, has not stopped Russia’s continued actions in Ukraine. Could the UN go a step further and kick Russia out?
In theory at least, it is possible; South Africa and the Republic of China both were kicked out, the latter when the People’s Republic of China took its place. Russia’s removal could be a deterrent to future nations that commit war crimes or human rights violations.
As a practical matter, though, Russia will not be expelled. The chances of either Russia itself or China supporting such a vote are slim to none given their strong economic and political partnership.
Along this line of thought is another option, which would be to bring in the world courts. The security council could recommend a case against Russia for war crimes and, at least in theory, could find Russia guilty. Interestingly, the courts themselves could take up a case against Russia since they are independent of the UN. The problems with this option are really two-fold. The first is that Russia and/or China could veto a security council recommendation. The second issue is that even if the security council does not give a recommendation and the world court finds Russia guilty of war crimes, how do the courts enforce the ruling?
A similar problem occurred when the international court ruled against China in the South China Sea dispute. The courts ruled against China and its actions, but they had no power to enforce their ruling. It should be noted that the worst China received from this ruling was a drop in prestige in the eyes of world leaders.
In many ways to stop not just what Russia is doing but also any attempts at mass murder, ethnic cleansing, and/or genocide will take a type of moral conscience that not only all nations share but will also not stand for these kinds of actions period.
What is left, then, is a challenge to the rest of the world. The longer this war goes on and the more war crimes Russia commits, the more a largely silent international community faces the reality of being complicit by association in what Russia is doing. That risk is consequential if silent nations are to maintain good relations and good standing with those that have already condemned Russia.
Frank Felber is a long time Manhattan resident who graduated from Manhattan High in 2016, Kansas State University with a Bachelor’s degree in political science and is a Master’s program student at the University of Arizona in the International Security Studies program.