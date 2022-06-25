When looking at different foreign policy strategies two concepts are constantly in conflict with each other: pragmatism and idealism.
If you were to look through all of the foreign policy decisions from Bush and well before to Biden, they all follow one of these two bases. The only question is to what degree one or both are used.
The Idealist approach to foreign policy focuses primarily on the beliefs/values one has. This generally means putting the values of democracy or the importance of human rights first when dealing with other nations.
Pragmatists base their beliefs on the success of the practical application. The phrase ‘do what must be done’ fits this belief system.
There are positives and negatives to these 2 philosophies that go fairly far. For example, pragmatism allows for a greater assortment of relationships and potential allies, some of whom may not share the same values.
Idealism gives a nation the moral sense of high ground in every action it takes. The reason for this is that the ideals and values of their populace are at the forefront of foreign policy under idealism.
Examples of these philosophies in action have frequently been evident in recent foreign policy actions. The withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan was nothing if not pragmatic. The U.S. military had spent 20 years fighting an opponent who never gave up and never gave in. Beyond that the ally we had in Afghanistan was ineffective. More than those billions of U.S. dollars were pumped into Afghanistan over all of that time to ultimately achieve what in the end? The question became whether this war was worth the lives lost? To Biden, this answer was no.
Had Biden chosen an idealistic course in Afghanistan, he might have come to a different conclusion designed to accommodate the ideals of democracy and human rights.
Much of former President Barrack Obama’s foreign policy focused on human rights abuses in the world. When it came to trade, alliances, and so on his decisions focused on keeping the U.S. on the side of standing for human rights and democratic values no matter who the opposing party was.
This is not to say that Obama could not be pragmatic in his approaches to foreign policy; it is to say that pragmatism was not generally his first choice. For example, while he opposed Saudi Arabia’s human rights abuses, he always made sure to have them as an ally in the Middle East for the simple reason that the U.S. had no better Arab option.
The negatives of both of these viewpoints can be catastrophic if not taken into account. For example, a slavish commitment to idealism can alienate critical allies who simply do not share your values. The best illustration of this goes back to Saudi Arabia, a nation whose concept of human rights does not mirror ours but which retains both power and influence in that volatile region.
In effect, Idealism can be a double-edged sword. Critical allies put off by having another nation’s ideals pushed on their culture and beliefs might just decide to offer their power and influence elsewhere to a less meddlesome nation.
But pragmatism can also be problematic, especially for domestic politics because it opens an administration to the charge that it is subverting a people’s national values to achieve that which is needed for economic or national security reasons.
This is an important discussion in the context of Biden’s proposed upcoming trip to Saudi Arabia. Many members of his party are against him going there because of the human rights concerns. However, if the Saudis can provide a way to help with the issue of gas prices in the
U.S. then to Biden the trip might be worth it. Looking at the driving forces behind foreign policy decisions around the world, pragmatism tends to be favored if only because nations such as Russia and China hold the philosophy in such high regard. Those nations are also willing to present their decisions in a patina, if only a patina, of idealism.
Frank Felber is a longtime Manhattan resident who graduated from Manhattan High in 2016. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Kansas State University and a master’s degree in international security studies from the University of Arizona.