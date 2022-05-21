With all of the focus on the war in Ukraine would this not be the best time for China to take Taiwan?
One common trick in world politics is for a nation to take advantage of a focus on one issue in order to pursue controversial, usually aggressive actions elsewhere. The idea of China taking Taiwan while the rest of the world focuses on Ukraine is no different.
On paper, China holds the advantage in a one-on-one fight. Looking at the active-duty personnel alone China possesses 2 million personnel compared to Taiwan’s 80,000.
China also has a better legal standing than Russia does over Ukraine. Taiwan is not recognized as an independent state by the international community. Even the U.S. does not recognize it as an independent country. The Chinese government views Taiwan as a province in rebellion and nothing more.
However, simply invading Taiwan is not as easy as the above might make it sound. Congress passed a resolution during the 1950s that guaranteed Taiwan’s sovereignty against aggressive acts by Mainland China.. This resolution has never been rescinded by Congress and is binding to the presidency.
Another point of contention to consider is that the U.S. Navy patrols the straits of Taiwan. Any kind of action by the Chinese military has to contend with because the eality that if a U.S. ship is attacked it would be seen as an act of war against the United States. Neither nation would want such a war since it would threaten their substantial international trade, which now amounts to more than $660 billion.
Another point to consider is the purchase of U.S. weapons by Taiwan. Since the Carter administration, every U.S. President has sold arms to Taiwan in amounts ranging as high as $18.28 billion during the Trump administration. The Biden administration has continued this policy with three sales thus far totaling $945 million. The weapons range from tanks to artillery to missile defense systems.
There is a point of international economics that needs to be taken into account, and it could have the rest of the world demanding China’s leadership on a plate. At 90 percent of the total supply, Taiwan is the world’s largest producer of semiconductor chips, and those chips practically run all of the different kinds of military weapons to computers. If China were to invade, this supply would be cut — at least for the period between the onset of conflict and a Chinese takeover, if not longer. Such a disruption would create a shortage that no nation would stand for, at least not for long.
This economic hold Taiwan has on the world might be its greatest defense since the international trade market essentially runs on the principles of the free-market philosophy. In essence, by having this hold Taiwan can dissuade China from invading.
One final point concerns the geography of the island itself. While the western half is mostly plains and not as defensible, the Eastern half is mountainous. Arguably even if the Chinese army can capture the cities on the western half of the island clearing out the Taiwanese military from the Eastern half might take decades. This is the same problem the U.S. faced in Afghanistan since the mountains provided cover and a place to regroup.
More to the point hasn’t Taiwan considered this very possibility for decades now? Would Taiwan allow itself to be deluded into the idea that a peaceful reunification is the only option? Would the Chinese government not take these factors into consideration before any invasion takes place?
The Communist party of China can be labeled a lot of things but reckless is not one of them, particularly if their control on power can be threatened. An invasion of Taiwan could do just that.
Frank Felber is a long time Manhattan resident who graduated from Manhattan High in 2016. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Kansas State University and a master’s degree in international security studies from the University of Arizona.