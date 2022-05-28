The war in Ukraine has changed a lot of views about politics and security in Europe. Nowhere is this change more clear than in Germany, where a massive increase in military funding has occurred.
Before the war in Ukraine, Germany had little interest in building up its military forces, seeing no need for such a buildup.
In a way, this line of thought is not wrong considering that Germany itself hosts not just NATO bases but also U.S. ones along with the troops who occupy them. So the question was always asked for Germany why should we build up our military when the current security system is already working?
Not to mention the greatest military threat to Germany, especially since reunification and NATO membership, was Russia. When any issue with Russia occurs, Germany is among the first to advocate for a peaceful solution. This goes back to the fact that Germany imports natural gas from Russia. The original Nord Stream pipeline is a great example of this as the said pipeline was the primary method for Germany to receive these imports.
There is also a cultural aspect to all of this that should at least be touched on. Ever since the end of World War 2, Germany has had this negative outlook toward the military as a haunting reminder of its own past. That resurfaces any time the idea of increased funding for the military is brought up.
Now all of that has changed. The German military is receiving $112.7 billion on top of the commitment made by the German chancellor Scholz to reach the 2% defense spending required in the NATO treaty. Before this boost, the current spending budget submitted was worth roughly $53 billion in U.S. dollars. This also does not include future increase plans or armaments projects down the road.
What does this say to the rest of the world? Germany has already been known for being a part of the weapons production and sale of tanks and aircraft that can rival U.S. counterparts. Now that production and weapons development is only going to grow.
We should also not forget the position amongst military budgets that Germany would rise to through this increase. Before said increases, Germany stood 7th amongst the highest military budgets. The recent increase brings Germany up to the third highest with only the U.S. and China ahead of them.
However, the most important message is to the rest of NATO. Germany, a nation reluctant to hit the 2% of GDP for military spending required by the NATO charter, now reaches it and goes beyond. There is only one way for other members of NATO to react and that is to meet the 2% requirement and even go beyond.
What Germany has effectively done by sourcing the reason for the increase to Russia’s aggression is present that there is enough of a clear and present danger that must be addressed, and the current system is not working. Add in everything stated above about how internal German politics perceives this issue and this realization is made clearer.
The question that remains is will this work and will Germany’s internal politics allow it to stick to this approach? In this sense, only time will tell.
More to the point what message does this send to Russia about its actions in Ukraine? Germany is willing to go this far; what else could be possible if Germany deems more drastic action is needed?