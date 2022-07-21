The war in Ukraine has created a massive looming food crisis for nations that rely on importing food from Ukraine.
To put this into perspective, before the conflict erupted Ukraine’s wheat accounted for 40% of the World food program’s wheat supplies.
Ukraine has also produced 42% of all of the world’s sunflower oil, 10 % of all barley, 16% of maize and 9% of overall wheat.
The problem is that the fighting is centered primarily on where all of this food is produced, which makes harvesting and planting impossible.
The other issue is that the primary port for exporting Odessa, is blockaded and the waters around it mined. Unless this war ends soon, those harvested crops are simply going to rot in their containers.
In total, 23.5 million tons of food are stuck in Ukraine with no way to get it to the rest of the world.
This means nations that rely on Ukraine for food imports are going to suffer shortages because of this conflict. These nations include Moldova, Lebanon, Qatar, Tunisia, Libya, Pakistan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Egypt and Bangladesh.
What makes this worse is that from wheat alone six nations import 50% or more from Ukraine while four others import between 25% and 30%
This problem is compounded by the fact that the global food supply took severe hits thanks to low crop yields last year and the slow recovery from lack of workers thanks to COVID-19.
What Russia has effectively done is put the lives of tens of millions of people on the edge. The hope had been for Ukraine to be able to make up the COVID-related shortfall — at least according to the UN this was the hope. Now Russia, in its paranoid pursuit of security that is not threatened by the West, has chosen to condemn many to die from hunger.
Many of the nations I referenced earlier that import more than 50% of wheat from Ukraine already had food shortages before the conflict erupted.
I want to make something clear. There is no justification for this kind of suffering toward men, women, and children whose only concern is wondering where their next meal is coming from.
No nation affected by the war-induced shortages will not forget, and some of those nations will make you repay for the suffering you caused.
It is difficult for us in the U.S. to understand what being invaded multiple times, particularly in the same century, could be like. That difficulty is greatly compounded, however, by making innocents suffer. The only conclusion I can reach is that someone would have to be cruel to allow this or simply not care.
Measures are being put in place to mitigate the damage that will occur. President Biden has been meeting with nations to come up with a strategy.
What strategy is born and how well it works is up for time to tell.
I would also argue that hoping Russian production will help this situation is a fool’s dream. First, the U.S. and Europe are keeping Russian ships from sending goods anywhere in the world.
Second, Russia has not denied that it have been stealing food out of Ukraine. If such a claim is valid, what reason do other agricultural giants have to work with a food thief such as Russia?
More to the point, Russia would use any opened window as a political bargaining tool to release some of the sanctions placed upon it. This would effectively extend how long the Russian economy can survive this war.
The best and possibly only hope is that the number of those affected is reduced as much as possible.
Frank Felber is a longtime Manhattan resident who graduated from Manhattan High in 2016. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Kansas State University and a master’s degree in international security studies from the University of Arizona.