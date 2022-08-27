With Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit to Taiwan and the tensions that have resulted from it, one question that arises is the nuclear capabilities China possesses. Arguably this question is minor by comparison to all the others that arise from the hypothetical U.S. defending Taiwan question, but it is important, nonetheless.
Roughly speaking China possesses 350 nuclear weapons with about 100 deployed to missiles that could reach the U.S.
Scary? Yes, it is. However, compare that to Russia’s 6,300… which seems more terrifying?
More to the point, China does not have the same ideas of going missile-for-missile with an enemy that the U.S. — with 5,500 weapons — and Russia have both during the Cold War and even now.
China has long had the policy of ‘no first use’ on its nuclear weapons and missiles. Moreover, during peacetime, the warheads are not attached to the rockets.
Let’s establish something: China’s policy on no first use essentially means they will not launch a first strike. This is a reduction of concern regarding mutually assured destruction, wherein if one nuclear weapon is launched all others will be as well.
Moreover, China shares with Russia a fear of invasion that is rooted in the country’s past. That fear means that where their nuclear weapons are concerned, they need only enough to ensure that the invading forces lose too many soldiers to continue.
Since maintaining a massive arsenal is expensive, this Chinese policy also helps control cost.
That’s important given that China’s increase in wealth and power has only occurred within the last 30-40 years.
While it is possible to build more weapons at any point in time, China has to contend with the consequences of doing so. Does China change its policy, how will it be viewed in the region and the world, does it possess the finances to maintain a larger arsenal, and would that larger arsenal secure the regime’s future?
You can make all of the arguments you want about why China might and/or will build more but there are looming internal problems to consider.
China’s meteoric rise in economic power and prosperity is not going to last forever. Why else would it initiate the Belt and Road initiative to move more production-based companies outside of China? For China to continue to grow, it has to go outside its borders. Unfortunately, this plan is not going well. When nations cannot repay their debts, China taking ownership of what Chinese companies have built until payment can be made. This is what happened to Chinese-built deepwater ports in Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The rest of the world is seeing this assumption of control, and does not like it.
China’s potential for economic problems does not stop there. At some point soon a large section of the Chinese population will move from working to retired with fewer people to support those who have retired. This is an after-effect of China’s attempt at population control, namely the one-child policy. This means that China’s economy will have to divert funds to social security for all of these people. More important, people who move from working to retired are no longer funneling tax dollars into the government.
All of these problems divert the leadership of China’s attention from what it wants to do because of China’s need to maintain power. Now go back to the idea of China choosing to build more nuclear weapons. If building more nuclear weapons could threaten this hold on power, why would China do it? Looming social issues have to be considered as well because when they hit full force China will have to make serious internal reforms.
Frank Felber is a longtime Manhattan resident who graduated from Manhattan High in 2016. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Kansas State University and a master’s degree in international security studies from the University of Arizona.