With Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit to Taiwan and the tensions that have resulted from it, one question that arises is the nuclear capabilities China possesses. Arguably this question is minor by comparison to all the others that arise from the hypothetical U.S. defending Taiwan question, but it is important, nonetheless.

Roughly speaking China possesses 350 nuclear weapons with about 100 deployed to missiles that could reach the U.S.

