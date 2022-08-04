One weapon could end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine in an instant … a biological weapon.
Said weapon usually consists of some kind of viral agent that spreads rapidly and kills quickly.
The primary goal would be to wipe out the enemy’s population while leaving as much infrastructure intact as possible. However, bioweapons can also target animals, agriculture, and the environment if you so desired.
In terms of what kind of viral agent could be weaponized, the simplest would be those that already exist. COVID can be one, anthrax another, and a third could be what is called Q-fever, which is currently spreading near the warzone. Q-fever has been around for the better part of a century and primarily affects livestock, thus making it a threat to food supplies. It has also been reported in a few cases in people.
In theory, once such a biological is deployed successfully a quick victory could be achieved and terms would be based upon the one who launched said weapon.
More to the point both Russia and Ukraine are capable of creating one. All it would take is a lab with the right equipment and people with both knowledge and desire to create such a weapon.
Finally, they would need a method to launch said weapon, the simplest of which could be a rocket or even artillery. Arguably Russia might have a better edge to do this than Ukraine giventhe fact that they could develop such a weapon away from the frontline so
any of those dangers would be negated. Beyond that the threat of artillery/rocket attack could only hurt Ukraine and not Russia.
So this gets to the main question: Why have neither Ukraine nor Russia developed/deployed one?
The short answer for development is that we do not know whether they have and we may never know as this is something any nation would want to keep under wraps.
The deployed part comes back to two critical long-term problems that are near-impossible to predict the severity of: Loss of allies and breaking of the Geneva accords.
Suppose for argument’s sake that Russia deployed a viral agent that targets both people and animals. While the damage to Ukraine would be catastrophic the concern here is that the virus could easily end up spreading to other nations in Europe. The refugee crisis created from this war is the easiest way for said weapon to spread beyond the borders of Ukraine. This leaves European nations even more furious with Russia but also forces Russian allies and neutrals to reconsider even being friendly with Russia.
This is one of the problems of using a bioweapon. The agent used does not care for borders; it may act like the coronavirus did, spreading widely, perhaps even around the world. For Russia, this means that every nation is going to have to consider whether to stay friendly with them or maintain an alliance. One example would be China, which would have to decide whether their friendship with Russia was worth being isolated diplomatically by the rest of the world. In the same vein, India would have to consider whether continuing to buy arms from Russia is still worth it. There is also the possibility that nations allied to Russia would then have to consider the
possibility of the weapon being turned on them if Russia does not like the terms of the alliance they share.
Why would this diplomatic isolation occur? Simple, creating and using a biological weapon is against the Geneva convention, which has banned these weapons.
To get an idea of how negatively countries would react, look at how the world reacted to Syrian President Assad’s use of chemical weapons in his own country. That reaction included worldwide condemnation and demands for those weapons to be dismantled, or in Trump’s case the firing of missiles on Assad’s forces.
This is the kind of condemnation and isolation Russia would receive should it launch such a weapon.
The same can be said for Ukraine: Loss of allies and diplomatic/political isolation from the rest of the world, primarily from NATO and all nations assisting them in the ongoing war. For both, sure the war could be won by such means and the terms for the settlement would be in their favor but at the cost of a difficult and dark future. Is that cost worth it?
Arguably neither nation seems to believe it is worth it at the moment. Launching bioweapons comes from desperation whether it is to end a conflict or to take as many of the enemy with them as possible. The same can be said for any other weapons of mass destruction.
Frank Felber is a longtime Manhattan resident who graduated from Manhattan High in 2016. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Kansas State University and a master’s degree in international security studies from the University of Arizona.