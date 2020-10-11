I have a large crop of henbit starting all over my landscape. This is a good time to reduce henbit and other broadleaf weeds in the lawn and landscape. Weed management begins with proper plant care. Grow the desirable plants the best you can. Dandelions, henbit, speedwell and chickweed are easily removed while still small in the fall.
A properly fertilized lawn will overtake many weeds. If the fertilizer has not been applied to the lawn this fall, now would be a good time to add some. It could be a product that contains only fertilizer or a “weed and feed” type. Read the bag label for best use.
Dandelions are a perennial weed. It will stay in the same spot for several years. Other weeds are winter annuals. They germinate in the fall, bloom in the spring and die as it gets hot. If you have enough patience, these weeds disappear by summer.
The scuffle hoe works well on most of these weeds in a bed. Scrapping them off at ground level works for all but the dandelion. The soil knife can be used for a few dandelions. Any broadleaf herbicide is another option.
There are many broadleaf herbicides to select from. Read and follow the label directions to be successful. A product containing 2, 4-D works slowly but effectively on dandelions and other broadleaf weeds. Grapes, tomatoes and redbud trees are sensitive to 2, 4-D drift. These plants are finishing up their growing for the season and are not likely to be affected.
Other products will contain different and effective ingredients. Calm and warm days are usually best for most products to be taken in by an actively growing weed. Carfentrazone is a product that will work even at air temperatures around 50 degrees. There are advantages for the use of different ingredients. Read and follow your selected product information.
Watering practices, mulches and plant health are part of managing weeds. Herbicides may be a good solution. K-State Research and Extension has resources available if you need additional information on their use. I have learned to live with a few weeds in my yard.
You can find out more information on this and other horticulture topics by going to the Riley County, K-State Research and Extension website at www.riley.ksu.edu. Gregg may be contacted by calling 785-537-6350, stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or e-mailing geyeston@ksu.edu.