The soil test results are back, grasses and weeds have been killed, and now the soil needs graded. These are the first steps in preparing for seeding a new lawn. Once these steps are accomplished, seeding can begin with hopes of a perfect lawn by mid-October.
If you need information on any of the steps to achieve a perfect lawn, join me on Aug. 29 at Blueville Nursery, 4539 Anderson Ave. We will gather on their lawn at 9 a.m. This fall is looking like a great season to plant and do tasks that will make your lawn healthy.
The two cool-season lawn grasses are tall fescue and bluegrass. Tall fescue is the predominant grass selected. It is green most of the year. I have bluegrass mixed in with my tall fescue. My bluegrass does best mainly in the spring.
Tall fescue is different than many grasses because it doesn’t spread by either above or underground stems. It doesn’t spread or fill in adjoining bare areas. Seed or sod is needed to fill those spots.
There are many seed options, and it can be overwhelming. The K-31 tall fescue is used as an average lawn grass. It wasn’t developed for home lawns but for pastures. It is a lower cost seed for those OK with the quality of lawn it makes.
Turf-type tall fescues are for home lawns. There are hundreds of varieties with new ones released each year. A blend of a few varieties is suggested for planting. K-State Research and Extension trials many of these and makes recommendations. Kansas is a challenging environment to grow turf. You will be well-served to seek the varieties that have done well here in our climate.
Adding nitrogen fertilizer is important to new and existing cool-season grasses. September is considered the most important time to fertilize. Put down one pound of actual nitrogen per 1,000 square feet of lawn. Water it in with a 1/4-inch of irrigation.
A perfect lawn in Kansas is not very attainable. However, a really good one is with proper care.
You can find out more on gardening at Riley County’s K-State Research and Extension site, www.riley.ksu.edu.
