My first planting of blueberries was at the Gardens at Kansas State University in 2000. I planted some at my home in 2006. There are some still producing at both locations some 20 years later. Replacements have occurred at my home.
New blueberry bushes are found in plant catalogs and in retail outlets come spring.
Duke and Patriot are the blueberry varieties that have worked for me. Bluecrop, Blueray and Bluejay are others suggested for our area. Berkeley and Jersey are two varieties that I know are grown here. Chandler is one I would like to try. Plant two or more cultivars to benefit from the effects of good pollination for more and larger fruit. Bumble bees are the insects that perform the pollinating on blueberries.
Blueberries require a low soil pH to get the nutrients they need. I used a 2 cubic feet bale of sphagnum peat moss per bush. This is mixed with the existing soil as deep as a shovel length and around 5 feet square. Three pounds of sulphur per 100 square feet is also mixed into my soil with the peat moss to have a low soil pH. The peat moss raises the soil so the blueberry bush is planted on a mound which is beneficial.
Frequent moisture is needed by blueberries. Their root system is shallow and without root hairs to aid in water absorption. As a general rule, they require moisture twice a week. That is from the faucet if it isn’t raining. An irrigation system is critical.
Plant blueberries in full sun to be highly productive. Eight hours or more of direct sunlight. Some shade in the late afternoon to reduce heat is preferred. Something to block the southwest summer wind is desirable to reduce moisture stress.
Successful plants will require some ongoing maintenance. Wood chip mulch is beneficial and needs maintained at a depth of 4-5 inches. Nitrogen fertilizer provides the needed nutrient from April through July. Prune out old canes that become unproductive.
Research continues to indicate that eating blueberries is beneficial. Growing your own makes it more rewarding. With preparation and management, blueberries can be a crop in your landscape. Let me know if you need blueberry growing information.
