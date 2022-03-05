EYESTONE | Youth lawn mowing instruction Gregg Eyestone Contributing writer Mar 5, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sooner or later, the grass will need to be cut. Mowing lawns for pay is a common first job for youth. The free youth lawn mowing clinic will start at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.Lawn mowing practices, safety, business practices and equipment maintenance will be shared until 6 pm. Snacks are provided by the Manhattan Optimist Club. Register online at riley.ksu.edu.Many resources are available online. Check out the information available at www.ksuturf.org. The homeowner publications are popular. For in-depth information, one can review the research reports.Mowing high and letting the clippings lie is the best method for a healthy lawn. Cool-season grasses like bluegrass and tall fescue are mowed no shorter than 2.5 inches.They can even be maintained at 3 to 4 inches. Longer grass shades the soil, helps prevent weed seed germination, keeps the soil cooler and reduces water loss.Grass leaves are necessary for the plant to feed itself. Never remove more than 1/3 of the leaf blade or you start to starve the grass.The taller you mow, the longer your leaf blade will be that you are cutting. This equals less mowings per season on a higher mowing height versus a short one.Clippings left on the lawn break down quickly. They will return nutrients and organic matter to the soil. Grass clippings left on the lawn provides up to 25% of a lawn’s seasonal nitrogen needs.Mowing goes quickly when you don’t need to empty the bagger.Keep the clippings on the lawn and not in the street or on the driveway where they could end up in storm water.You have the opportunity to cut the lawn about 30 times a season. That is 30 times to keep your lawn and your neighborhood looking good.Use a sharp mower blade which needs sharpen about three times a season.You can find out more information on this and other horticulture topics by going to the Riley County, K-State Research and Extension website at riley.ksu.edu.Gregg may be contacted by calling 785-537-6350, stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or emailing geyeston@ksu.edu. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lawn Grass Gardening Botany Agriculture Mowing Clipping Fescue Soil Leaf Blade Recommended for you Latest News UN: Droughts, less water in Europe as warming wrecks crops War in Ukraine upends global ag markets as farmers prepare for new crop Kansas Profile: Audrey Rupp, HorseThief Reservoir Some Minnesota wolf trapping resumes after timeout 'Mouth to Mouth' reads well, but meaning hard to determine LIBRARY COLUMN | More female authors get involved in YA literature 'I Am Watching' keeps suspense coming THIS WEEK IN THE ARTS | KSU baseball, live music, Spring Fling and more Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLindsey Pearlman's autopsy is completeJohnson County teachers push back against avalanche of K-12 education reform billsJudge says company has to forfeit $60K bond after Manhattan man missed trialRural entrepreneurs talk about how they built successful businessesPLAN YOUR WEEKEND | Fake Patty's Day, book signing, Spring Fling and moreFROM THE PUBLISHER | Thanking Bruce WeberMATC officials announce $35M plan for College and Career Center, campus expansionK-State to update masking policy this weekButch BluthardtRiley County fire crews contain 700-plus acre wildfire Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Fort Riley M124874 Res. No. Bulletin