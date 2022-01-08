The Christmas decorations are put away and now something needs to fill the void of both space and interest. May I suggest using some natural décor? I actually started using natural materials with the holiday decorations.
There are two outdoor containers that adorn the approach to the house. The one closest to the electric outlet was fitted with decorations and lights. I filled the furthest from the house with decorative stems and berries found in the landscape. It is time to fill the other container.
Matching the two would be one way to decorate the container. For height, I used stems from my red twig dogwood shrub. They were pruned back hard in the spring allowing for long colorful stems for me to choose from this season. By using the stems and placing them along the entry, I get to enjoy them up close every day. The dogwood stock plants are along the garage and out of view.
Japanese Kerria shrub has glossy green stems. They provide some contrast to the red stems. It grows best in the shade or on the north side of the house. I don’t spend a lot of time on the north side in the winter. Harvesting some stems and using in decorations allows me to enjoy them in the winter.
For the filler and spiller plant material, I used eastern redcedar. There is a plant on my property that has a heavy fruit set. The green foliage and the blue berries add interest, screening and depth to my arrangement.
Additional plant materials can be forced into bloom for indoor use. I noticed the Fragrant Viburnum was budding out in the landscape. Several of the stems where brought indoors and opened to provide a scent of spring in the winter.
The typically dry and warm indoor environment reduce the useable time for natural plant arrangements. Refresh the water and recut the stems every other day to lengthen the display.
