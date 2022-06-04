Our April showers didn’t come until May. K-State’s Mesonet recorded 7.62 to 9.17 inches of rain in Riley County, depending on the location. All our plants will appreciate the moisture. The key to watering is not necessarily how much, but how often.
Join me for a program on irrigating on Saturday, June 11. Blueville Nursery is hosting the program beginning at 10 a.m. in their garden store. Timing and amount of water will be discussed.
The number one killer of plants is over watering. Again, the cause is not too much but too frequent. Carbon dioxide builds up around the roots. The soil needs to dry to allow for the carbon dioxide to escape the soil and be filled with oxygen. Otherwise, the cells die in the roots.
Plants grow well with an inch of water per week. Ideally, this inch comes in a 24-hour time frame. This allows for the soil to dry down and let the carbon dioxide to dissipate.
Frequent irrigation is for new plants. Irrigation systems set up to run every Monday, Wednesday and Friday are for establishing the grass. Established grass should grow fine watered once a week.
Your soil texture determines how fast water will infiltrate the ground. Drip irrigation works well with all textures of soil. Some irrigation equipment will apply water too fast, and cause run off. Make sure your irrigation is soaking in and not running off.
Soil that has mulch covering it can stay moist for quite a while. Use a probe of some kind to determine if the soil has dried. A metal rod works well for this. If you can easily push the rod into the soil 6 to 8 inches, wait a couple of days and check again. When the rod can’t go in the soil very far, turn on the sprinkler.
There is a series of K-State Research and Extension publications on watering available. Search them out for more information. Hope to see you on the 11th.
You can find out more information on this and other horticulture topics by going to the Riley County, K-State Research and Extension website at riley.ksu.edu.
Gregg may be contacted by calling 785-537-6350, visiting 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or emailing geyeston@ksu.edu.