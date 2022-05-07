Weeds are inevitable in the lawn and landscape. I had one dandelion appear in the section of my lawn that I attempt to look perfect. That section of the lawn is only about 2,000 square feet. The one yellow flower in a sea of green did look out of place. It was dug out. Other sections of my lawn have plenty of dandelions and other plants growing.
K-State Research and Extension has recently up-dated the publication “Weed Control in Home Lawns” available at the office or on-line. It is a welcomed resource for any lawn owner. The last revision was 20-plus years ago. There have been some changes in available products one might choose to use.
Wild onion and garlic are a challenge. These two similar weeds form bulbs which are difficult to pull out and store food resources. Besides the odor they produce when mowed, their leaves often grow faster than the lawn grasses. Broadleaf herbicides and perhaps one with carfentrazone will reduce these weeds. They are cool-season weeds and go dormant in the summer only to return in the fall if not treated.
Nutsedge is another persistent weed. It is neither a grass nor a broadleaf weed. The leaves are yellow-green and the stem is triangular shaped. This weed forms nutlets that stores food resources like the wild onion. Products containing halosulfuron, pyrimisulfan, or sulfentrazone are necessary for management of nutsedge.
Getting a sticker on your shoelaces and socks is no fun. Walking barefoot is not going to happen in lawns with sandburs. This warm-season annual grassy weed can be prevented from growing using a preemergence herbicide. Pendimethalin is for cool-season lawns and oryzalin maybe used on warm-season lawn. Quinclorac can provide some postemergence control especially if the sandbur is in the seedling stage. Read and follow label instructions.
Insects and diseases vary from year to year. Weeds seem to prosper each year. We can use all the resources available to help manage them.
