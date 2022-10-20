Living in rural Riley County has advantages and disadvantages. For one thing, the amount and diversity of weeds are greater than in an urban setting. That is the disadvantage. The advantage is that the neighborly lawn competition isn’t as intense. We all have some weeds and we know that is part of the ecosystem that we reside.
Recommended cultural lawn practices aid in reducing weeds. The purpose is to benefit the lawn over the weeds. Mow the grass as tall as possible and removing only 1/3 of the leaf blade at each mowing. Provide some nitrogen fertilizer when the lawn can benefit from it. Supplemental water during dry periods.
Cool-season grasses like tall fescue and bluegrass benefit with the addition of nitrogen fertilizer in the fall.
K-State Research and Extension recommends 2-3 pounds of actual nitrogen per one thousand square feet of lawn area each year. That amount is divided between the months of September and November and perhaps in May.
Broadleaf weeds are normally best controlled in October. A calm sunny day with ample soil moisture make for good conditions to treat for weeds. A granular herbicide that is found in a “weed and feed” product could be useful. The fertilizer “feed” timing is not as recommended but the “weed” timing is good.
In my case, I haven’t put any nitrogen on my lawn this fall. To control weeds, a weed and feed product could be a good choice. The total amount of nitrogen needed by my lawn is not to be more than 2 pounds. Additional nitrogen can be added at the last mowing of the season.
Fertilizers and herbicides need to be on the lawn to be effective. Any that lands on the drive, walks or patio needs to be swept up and put on to the lawn. Read and follow the package label. The herbicide will work best if the weed leaves are damp for it to stick to them.
Another option for controlling weeds is to spot spray with a liquid herbicide.
Home lawn care publications are available from any K-State Research and Extension offices including Riley, located at 110 Courthouse Plaza. They are also available at ksre.ksu.edu