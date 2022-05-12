Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming N and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming N and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
It is time to plant the many vining warm-season crops. These do take up a large amount of space in the garden.
Make room because home grown watermelon, muskmelon, winter squash, and cucumbers are hard to beat.
One thing in common for these plants is that they require insects to move pollen to the female flowers. Planting annual flowers may draw in more pollinators to assist with production.
The first seen flowers are all male on vining crops. One needs to be patient to allow for the female flowers to develop. If you look closely at the flowers, the female ones will look like the tiny fruit of what will become the harvest.
Occasionally, the fruit is not what you think you planted. This situation comes from the pollination of last year’s crop.
If you plant Crimson Sweet watermelon seed, you get that variety. When you save the seed from a Crimson Sweet watermelon, it likely crossed, and the fruits will be different next year.
Weeds can be a challenge with the vining crops. Using mulch is a good practice to keep weeds down.
I’m using a 3 oz. woven fabric mulch this year. In the past, I’ve tried keeping up with the use of a scuffle hoe and pre-emergent.
These crops develop root systems in the field that support the plant.
Irrigation is something to monitor. Be careful to not over water these crops. Many taste better when grown on the dry side.
There are two insects that like these crops. Cucumber beetles and squash bugs. Watch for them.
Early control is essential. Hand removal and row covers are options. Careful use of an insecticide to control the pests without harming the pollinators can be possible.
Some varieties of these crops come in smaller vines to allow for smaller gardens.
These could be tried in a large container. Trellising the vines can be another method used to be sure that these plants make it into the garden this year.
You can find out more information on this and other horticulture topics by going to the Riley County, K-State Research and Extension website at www.riley.ksu.edu. Gregg may be contacted by calling 785-537-6350 or stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or e-mail: geyeston@ksu.edu