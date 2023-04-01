Many of our favorite vegetables can be grown on a support structure. The most common is the tomato cage. Concrete reinforcing mesh can been used to make the cage. Use 6.5 feet of mesh or count off 14 squares to make a two feet wide cage. Stabilize the cage with a T-post or other staking system to prevent the tomato and cage from falling over.

There are other supporting systems that can be used in the garden. Join Amanda Groleau, Frontier District Horticulture Extension Agent, as she shares the benefits of vertical gardening. Learn which fruits, vegetables, and flowers will grow best in a vertical garden and how to get started. She is the next presenter for the K-State Garden Hour on-line program. Register for the Wednesday, April 5 noon time program at the K-State Garden Hour site. It will be recorded and available for everyone.

