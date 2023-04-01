Many of our favorite vegetables can be grown on a support structure. The most common is the tomato cage. Concrete reinforcing mesh can been used to make the cage. Use 6.5 feet of mesh or count off 14 squares to make a two feet wide cage. Stabilize the cage with a T-post or other staking system to prevent the tomato and cage from falling over.
There are other supporting systems that can be used in the garden. Join Amanda Groleau, Frontier District Horticulture Extension Agent, as she shares the benefits of vertical gardening. Learn which fruits, vegetables, and flowers will grow best in a vertical garden and how to get started. She is the next presenter for the K-State Garden Hour on-line program. Register for the Wednesday, April 5 noon time program at the K-State Garden Hour site. It will be recorded and available for everyone.
Last season, I took part in the Extension tomato trials. This required 36 cages. I put cattle panels together and made A frames to support the tomatoes in place of cages. Tomato fruits need to be kept off the ground to reduce disease and fruit rots. Supporting them will improve airflow.
Pole beans make harvesting easier than using bush beans. I cut a hog panel in half and stand it on its end. One or two rebar stakes keep it upright. Yard long beans are planted along the panel, and I only need to encourage them when young to go up the panel.
Clips have been designed to aid in attaching plants to a structure. When attaching a clip, do not tightly attach the plant to the trellis, which can girdle the plant and slow its growth. Use the clips as guides or supports to encourage the plant to grow where you want it to be. As a plant grows, it may be beneficial to remove clips from near the bottom of the plant to prevent girdling.
Many home gardeners may have limited garden space, which makes larger, vining vegetables difficult to include in the garden plan. Many of these plants can be grown using trellises, cages, or stakes. Plant breeding has also allowed for varieties that are adapted to smaller gardens.
