The garden catalogs are filling up the mail box. On the cover are new varieties to grow for the 2022 garden. Best tasting, earliness, crispness, unique color are some of the attributes to these crops. They all sound like the best vegetables ever.
One of the uniqueness’s of gardening is getting to experiment. Trying some different plants each season is one of the joys to gardening. Occasionally, one of the experiments becomes a main stay in the garden.
New and experienced gardeners may be interested in the K-State Garden Hour session on ‘Vegetable Varieties for Bountiful Harvests.” Please register for this free Zoom Webinar at ksre-learn.com/KStateGardenHour. Sedgwick County Horticulture Extension Agent Rebecca McMahon, will give you the tools you need to make educated decisions about which vegetable varieties to try in your garden. Learn the differences between heirlooms and hybrids, decipher plant descriptions and determine which varieties will provide a more bountiful harvest.
This and all future gardening topics are presented on the first Wednesday of the month beginning at noon. Get registered before noon on January 5th. These sessions are recorded for viewing later when not able to participate at the presenting time. Past and future sessions are made available on the registration webpage.
K-State Research and Extension’s publication on “Recommend Vegetable Varieties” is a good resource on making growing decisions. Several of my yearly planting varieties comes from this list which is available on-line and at the office.
Each gardening location is different. Some of the suggested varieties haven’t done as well for me. A vegetable that is not on this list that I plant every year is the “Yard Long Bean.” It is productive and pest free for me.
Gardening season can start in January if you like to start your own onions from seed indoors. Get some onion and other variety suggests for your 2022 garden from K-State Research and Extension.
You can find out more information on this and other horticulture topics by going to the K-State Research and Extension website at www.ksre.ksu.edu.And you contact Gregg Eyestone at the Riley County office of K-State Research and Extension. Gregg may be contacted by calling 537-6350 or stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or e-mail: geyeston@ksu.edu