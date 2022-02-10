Gardening allows one to experiment. I am going to see if I can grow a potato from some seed that was given to me. Not from a seed potato, but from a seed. Does that sound like fun?
New and experienced vegetable gardeners are invited to a free session on growing vegetables. It is Saturday, February 19 at 10 am. I am presenting the program in Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park. Potatoes is just one crop that will be discussed.
A vegetable garden will provide tasty food and a sense of accomplishment. The food that a garden provides makes a valuable contribution to a healthy diet. Salad crops like onions, lettuce, spinach and radishes are a few of the first to be planted. These can easily be planted in the ground or in containers for an early season harvest.
These are the four crops that many of the area 4th graders plant in their school’s garden. K-State Research and Extension Master Gardeners and I will be assisting the youth in planting their salad gardens after their spring break. The desired harvest will occur right before the summer break.
Riley County has several community gardens available for gardeners without space for gardening. The City of Riley, Meadowlark, Jardine at KSU and Manhattan have available plots. Manhattan’s Community Garden requires participants to give back 4 hours of volunteer service to the common space. Ask at communitygarden@tryufm.org or check out https://tryufm.org/community-gardens.
A wonderful resource for all vegetable gardeners is the K-State Research and Extension publication the “Kansas Garden Guide.” This 80 page publication explains what is needed to be successful growing vegetables here. There are 18 pages discussing individual crops from asparagus to watermelon.
It can be viewed and downloaded for free from K-State Research and Extension. We have copies for sale at the Extension office for $12. You are more than welcome to come get a copy.
Other publications to consider are “Recommended Vegetable Varieties” and “Vegetable Garden Planting Guide.” Many more publications and videos are online at the Horticulture Information Center.
You can find out more information on gardening by going to Riley County’s K-State Research and Extension website at www.riley.ksu.edu. And you may contact Gregg Eyestone at the Riley County office of K-State Research and Extension by calling 537-6350 or stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan.