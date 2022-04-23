With a successful Earth Day behind us, it is now time for Arbor Day! The last Friday in April is Kansas Arbor Day. I suggest you take inventory of your trees and determine if you have room for additional ones. There are many reasons to have trees. Kansas once was mostly barren of trees. Trees are useful for us settlers in providing shade, food, shelter, and beauty. It is hard to imagine a Kansas without trees.
Since there were few trees here to begin with, trees have been introduced to see how they will grow.
Trees are still being tested to see which ones do well. There are many kinds of trees that will grow in Kansas. The tree and the site need to be in harmony.
The new tree that I am planting this year is a Corneliancherry Dogwood. I will test its ability to grow in full sun with plenty of exposure to wind. This is a small tree getting around 20 feet tall with exfoliating bark as it matures. Yellow flowers bloom in masses and cover the tree in early March.
There are red, white, and yellow fruited varieties. The fruit can be eaten. It is most often preserved in syrup. I’m planting mine to feed the birds. Red Star is the one I found to plant which is from the Ukraine.
Proper planting is the next step after selecting the right tree for the chosen location.
Digging a wide hole, setting the root flares at ground level, pulling the roots to fan out from the trunk, back filling the hole with the existing soil and watering to settle the soil are important steps to planting the tree. Mulching is a good idea too.
Check out two K-State Research and Extension publications on trees available from the local office or online. “Planting Ornamental Trees and Shrubs” and “Shade and Ornamental Trees for Kansas” are available to aid in Kansas Arbor Day.
You can celebrate Arbor Day by planting a tree. Or go on the Manhattan City Park tree walk or the K-State Campus tree walk. The guides can be obtained from my website at riley.ksu.edu. A self-guided tour can be done at the Keats Park and at the Kansas Forest Service’s arboretum on their grounds at 2610 Claflin Road.
You can find out more information on this and other horticulture topics by going to the Riley County, K-State Research and Extension website at riley.ksu.edu.