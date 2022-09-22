The Kansas Forest Service has many containerized plants for fall planting until October 15. These conservation seedlings are locally available to be picked up at 2610 Claflin Road in Manhattan on Fridays. Orders and information can also be made by phone at 1-888-740-8733. You can order on-line by going to kansasforests.org and click on conservation seedlings.

Single species of plants are available in units of 25 seedlings. There are 15 deciduous trees to choose from and 9 kinds of shrubs. The cost for these is $75 per unit. Evergreen trees are available for use as windbreaks or shelter for wildlife and cost $65.

