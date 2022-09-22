The Kansas Forest Service has many containerized plants for fall planting until October 15. These conservation seedlings are locally available to be picked up at 2610 Claflin Road in Manhattan on Fridays. Orders and information can also be made by phone at 1-888-740-8733. You can order on-line by going to kansasforests.org and click on conservation seedlings.
Single species of plants are available in units of 25 seedlings. There are 15 deciduous trees to choose from and 9 kinds of shrubs. The cost for these is $75 per unit. Evergreen trees are available for use as windbreaks or shelter for wildlife and cost $65.
Also available are protective tubes from winter season feeding of wildlife. You can purchase 25 rabbit protective tubes for $22. Five feet tall tree tubes aid in growth and give protection run $38 for 5. Weed barrier fabric that aids in plant establishment is available from the Kansas Forest Service.
Windbreaks, woodlots, riparian planting, wildlife habitat, Christmas tree plantings, and establishing other related conservation practices are the intent of these available plants. They are not for landscape planting or resale for landscaping.
These seedling plants are generally 8 to 18 inches tall. The seedlings have been grown 1 to 2 years in a nursery. Small plants generally adapt quickly to their permanent new home. Planting this fall will allow for two seasons of root development in preparation for the typical hot and drier summer season.
A good soaking of the soil at dormancy is about all the deciduous plants will need. The evergreen plants will likely need some additional water during the winter. It would be good to have a plan to water the evergreens in the winter a couple of times. Snow would be ideal but can’t be a forgone conclusion that it will meet the young evergreen needs.
Habitat loss for our native species is a concern. Every little bit helps. Plant any of these offered plant species to provide shelter and perhaps food.
You can find out more information on this and other horticulture topics by going to the Riley County, K-State Research and Extension website at www.riley.ksu.edu. Gregg may be contacted by calling 785-537-6350 or stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or e-mail: geyeston@ksu.edu.