August is the month to evaluate your cool-season lawn. Tall fescue is the preferred grass for most situations. It is a bunch type grass and doesn’t spread. If you have thin or bare spots, planting seed is necessary. Join me on Saturday, Aug. 28 beginning at 9 a.m. for a program on turf care at Blueville Nursery.
Some unlucky lawn owners were infested with fall armyworm. Lawns turned brown looking almost overnight. Since they eat leaves, the crown will mostly replace the leaves and it will look like a lawn again soon. Some thinning may occur.
Purchase proven grass varieties to seed in your lawn. K-State Research and Extension has a suggested list of varieties to plant here in Kansas. Contact me or search on-line for tall fescue varieties for Kansas. It is important you use good adapted seed.
A soil test is recommended to determine the level of nutrients for new grass. Take soil plugs randomly throughout the planting area. The sub samples are 4 inches deep and as uniform from top to bottom as possible. Mix the sub samples, preferably 10 or more, together and put 2 cups into a disposable container. Label your sample and bring it to the Extension office.
The soil test will determine how much fertilizer will be needed to get the young grass plants growing. This fertilizer will be mixed into the soil prior to planting. A final grading of the soil and it is ready for seeding.
September is the best month to seed. Soil temperatures are best for quick germination of the seed. Little to no weed activity occurs in September. Air temperatures are more favorable for cool-season grass growth.
Continue with an inch of moisture each week. Natural rainfall has been helping. Keep the seed moist through germination. Mature the new grass by providing moisture once a week.
