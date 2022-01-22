My wildflower area is also the dumping ground for dead limbs. In theory, when I burn the area I am performing two tasks at once. The third task that hasn’t been successful is removing unwanted saplings.
I still have many young trees requiring more attention that escape the fire.
Amur honeysuckle, Siberian elm, hackberry, Callery pear, red cedars and other unwanted plants appear in the landscape. The dormant season is a good time to be managing these unwanted plants.
When fire doesn’t control these plants, the cut stump approach is necessary. An 18% glyphosate herbicide is brushed on to the cut stump within five minutes of removing the top.
On large stumps, just the cambium layer near the edge of the stump is all that is necessary to treat.
There are other labelled herbicides for applying to cut stumps. Products containing triclopyr and picloram are available. Read and follow directions for best use. Occasionally, injury to nearby desirable plants may occur.
Picloram in the product Tordon, works well in pastures where woody plants are not desired. Your landscape is likely to have many desirable woody plants that can be damaged by the soil movement of Picloram.
The cut stump process may be used on plants that aren’t necessary invasive. Some plants are in the wrong place or no longer serve a function in the landscape. I have recently removed established trees that were no longer useful. Treatment to prevent regrowth is warranted.
It doesn’t seem fair that the non-desirable plants grow without effort and many of my desired plants struggle. Fortunately, there are tools available to combat the unwanted.
