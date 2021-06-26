My rain barrels haven’t kept up with my water needs. They do help during temporary drought occurrences. Providing water for plants is our best plant health practice. An adequately watered plant will defend against pests much better than one with water stress.
One way to approach watering is to apply an inch of water per week. Set out some catch cans throughout your sprinkler pattern. When they average an inch, you can turn off your irrigation. For example, my oscillating sprinkler runs for 3 hours to put out an inch of moisture.
I don’t automatically provide an inch of water to my plants each week. Leaf drooping and leaf color change draws my attention to a plant. The soil around the plant is checked for moisture. Plants wilt from too much moisture as well. I estimate that it is around $16 to water 5,000 square feet of my garden. Something I don’t want to pay for if it is not needed.
Applying just the amount of water needed to wet the root zone is the most efficient use of water. A good watering would have moist soil to a depth of 12 inches. Use a rod that is at least 12 inches long and stick it into the soil. The rod can be pushed into the soil fairly easy until it gets to the dry spot.
The three hour watering with my oscillating sprinkler allows for a rod to go down 5 inches in my lawn. That may not be long enough time for watering trees, shrubs and perennials. It doesn’t matter what equipment is used as long as it doesn’t put out water that runs off and doesn’t soak in.
Over-watering has become a common occurrence in death of plants. Check the root zone for moisture before irrigating. It is not how much water applied, it is the frequency that is the killer. Watering once a week should be sufficient for most plants.
The Riley County, K-State Research and Extension website has lots of resources to assist in proper watering. Go to the lawn and gardens section at riley.ksu.edu and click on watering.
You can find out more information on gardening by going to Riley County’s K-State Research and Extension website at riley.ksu.edu.
Gregg may be contacted by calling 785-537-6350, stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or e-mailing geyeston@ksu.edu.