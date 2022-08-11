People and plants are similar in that water provides cooling. I have been needing cooled down and so have the plants. Providing water for plants is our best plant health practice.
Leaf scorch is a symptom of plants losing water faster than it can take it in. While it is not totally a dry soil condition, it does often occur during drought periods. The result will likely be brown and dry leaf edges.
One way to approach watering is to apply an inch of water per week. Set out some catch cans throughout your sprinkler pattern.
When they average an inch, you can turn off your irrigation. For example, my oscillating sprinkler runs for 3 hours to put out an inch of moisture.
I don’t automatically provide an inch of water to my plants each week. Leaf drooping and leaf color change draws my attention to a plant. The soil around the plant is checked for moisture. Plants wilt from too much moisture as well. I estimate that it is around $22 to water 5,000 square feet of my garden. Something I don’t want to pay for if it is not needed.
Applying just the amount of water needed to wet the root zone is the most efficient use of water. A good watering would have moist soil to a depth of 12 inches. Use a rod that is at least 12 inches long and stick it into the soil. The rod can be pushed into the soil fairly easy until it gets to the dry spot.
The three-hour watering with my oscillating sprinkler allows for a rod to go down 5 inches in my lawn. That may not be long enough time for watering trees, shrubs and perennials. It doesn’t matter what equipment is used as long as it doesn’t put out water that runs off and doesn’t soak in.
The Riley County, K-State Research and Extension website has lots of resources to assist in proper watering. Go to the lawn and gardens section at riley.ksu.edu and click on watering.
You can find out more information on gardening by going to Riley County’s K-State Research and Extension website at www.riley.ksu.edu. And you may contact Gregg Eyestone at the Riley County office of K-State Research and Extension by calling 537-6350 or stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or e-mail: geyeston@ksu.edu