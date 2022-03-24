Plants require light, water, and nutrients to grow. Light is a given, where water and nutrients can be added. A general rule for water is an inch a week for many plants. There is no general rule for fertilizing plants. Plants and soils vary on what and how much they require. Without having the soil tested, it is only a guess on what and how much fertilizer to apply.
A good guess would be to add compost. Compost is organic matter that has changed from raw materials into a soil like appearance. It has nutrients and air space which plant roots need. A few inches of compost can be spread over any gardening area and worked into the soil. The lawn can receive a ¼ inch of compost scattered over an existing lawn to provide nutrients.
It is suggested to add compost every year. Compost continues to decompose once applied. Therefore, yearly additions will aid in plant growth.
With compost in place, it is time to take a soil test. Compost will vary in nutrients. The test is more meaningful if taken after it has been applied.
Taking a soil sample is easy enough. Take soil from the desired sample area from the surface down to 6 or 8 inches. Repeat this sampling randomly throughout the area. The retrieved soil is put into a plastic bucket and blended together. A pint of this soil is put into a disposable container such as a sandwich bag and dropped off at the Extension office.
Phosphorus, potassium, and the soil pH will be tested. The results will indicate if any of these need modified. Guessing will be reduced and the appropriate fertilizer can be applied.
The routine soil test cost $7.50 without shipping. Many offices have grants to subsidize the cost. Thanks to the Riley County Conservation Service, county property owners will pay $2.25 each of the first two tests per year. The cost of the test will pay off in using only fertilizer that the plant needs.
