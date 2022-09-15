Now is a good time to be dividing perennials, planting new plants and finishing all your spring plans. Soil temperatures are right for root growth. Plants have this fall and next spring to get established before the normal stresses of summer will occur.

Planting depth is critical for plant health. The crown of the plant should be at or slightly above ground level. I prefer using a woodchip mulch over the rooting zone of my plants. Therefore, the plants are slightly above grade to compensate for the layer of wood chips. A heavy clay soil is another factor to plant a little above grade.

