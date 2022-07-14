Local fairs are in full swing now. The Riley County Fair begins on Thursday, July 21 through Monday, July 25. Open classes are available to anyone in Riley County and adjoining counties. Vegetable, fruit, flower, and houseplant exhibits need to be brought to Pottorf Hall in CiCo Park between 10 AM and noon on Thursday, July 21. Exhibits are released after 5 PM on Monday, July 25.
Whether selecting for the fair or dinner table, specimens of food crops should be of edible maturity, not over ripe, shriveled or wilted.
Summer squash easily gets over ripe in the garden. They need checked daily for harvest. Zucchini is best when around 8 inches long and 2 inches in diameter. The skin or rind should not be hard or firm.
Patty Pan type summer squashes are picked when they are 3-4 inches in diameter. The seeds are immature and eaten. Roughly 4-8 days after bloom. Skin should be easily broken by a thumbnail.
Harvest sweet corn when kernels are plump and tender. Typically, about 20 days after silking. The silks will be brown and dry at maturity. Take your thumbnail and press a few kernels and a milky juice will squirt out when ready to eat. Best if eaten within 2 days of harvest.
Cucumbers are best before the seeds become half-size. Varieties vary but a gauge is 1½-2½ inches in diameter and 5-8 inches long for slicers. Pickling cucumbers will be a bit blockier and not as long as slicers. Harvest is likely every other day.
Generally, flowers are harvested at the slightly immature stage. Clean and perfectly shaped petals are desirable.
The actual flower parts are not desirable. For example. Showy petals for Zinnia are good, but the yellow reproductive parts need removed.
I hope your garden has some ripe specimens for the fair. Contact the Extension office for the publications “Exhibiting Fruits and Vegetables” and “Preparing Cut Flowers for Exhibit” and “Harvest and Storage of Fruits and Vegetables.” They are also available on the web at www.ksre.ksu.edu.
You can find out more information on gardening by going to Riley County’s K-State Research and Extension website at www.riley.ksu.edu And you may contact Gregg Eyestone at the Riley County office of K-State Research and Extension by calling 537-6350 or stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or e-mail: geyeston@ksu.edu