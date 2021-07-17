Local fairs are in full swing now. The Riley County Fair is Thursday, July 22, through Monday, July 26. Open class events will happen this year and are available to anyone in Riley County and adjoining counties. Gardening, flowers and the honey section exhibits need to be brought to Pottorf Hall in CiCo Park between 10 a.m. and noon on Thursday, July 22. Exhibits are released after 5 p.m. Monday, July 26.
Whether selecting for the fair or dinner table, specimens of food crops should be of edible maturity, not overripe, shriveled or wilted. Summer squash easily gets overripe in the garden. They need checked daily for harvest. Zucchini is best when around 8 inches long and 2 inches in diameter. The skin or rind should not be hard or firm.
Patty Pan type summer squash are picked when they are 3-4 inches in diameter. The seeds are immature and eaten. Roughly 4-8 days after bloom. Skin should be easily broken by a thumbnail.
Harvest sweet corn when kernels are plump and tender. Typically, about 20 days after silking. The silks will be brown and dry at maturity. Take your thumbnail and press a few kernels, and a milky juice will squirt out when ready to eat. Best if eaten within 2 days of harvest.
Cucumbers are best before the seeds become half-size. Varieties vary but a gauge is 1.5-2.5 inches in diameter and 5-8 inches long for slicers. Pickling cucumbers will be a bit blockier than and not as long as slicers. Harvest is likely every other day.
Eggplant is harvested when fruits are nearly full-grown. The skin color is still bright and not dull. When the side of the fruit is pressed slightly with the thumbnail and an indentation remains, the fruit is ripe. Typically, eggplants are harvested at least once per week, preferably twice a week.
I hope your garden has some ripe specimens for the fair. Contact the Extension office for the publications “Exhibiting Fruits and Vegetables” and “Preparing Cut Flowers for Exhibit” and “Harvest and Storage of Fruits and Vegetables.” They are also available on the web at ksre.ksu.edu.
