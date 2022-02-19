Fruit trees need pruning to create strong limbs that can support a plentiful fruit crop. Some fruit trees require extensive pruning every year, while others need very little. Gardeners may be reluctant to prune without understanding basic principles and objectives. These can be found and learned through K-State Research and Extension.
Two recent publications have been developed to aid in guiding fruit tree pruning. These are “Pruning Apple and Pear Trees” and “Pruning Peaches, Plums, Cherries and other Stone Fruits.” An online video is another resource. All can be found on the ksre.ksu.edu website.
Pears are the most dependable fruit producer. They bloom late enough to rarely be damaged by frost. Pruning is minimal and done to encourage lateral branch growth. Spreading the branches to provide a more open canopy by use of braces or supports is commonly required.
Peach trees require the most pruning. Fruit buds are formed on last year’s growth. Annual pruning to remove 50% of the tree stimulates growth for those fruit buds. Stone fruits like peaches often bloom prior to the last frost damaging fruit production. Pruning after bloom to remove fruitless branches will benefit the owner.
Apples are moderately pruned each season to improve light and air flow through the canopy. Remove crossing branches and any suckers that grow straight up. Any know diseased or damaged branches should be removed. The height can be reduced by removing the tallest stems. Removal of a third of the branches each season is a general rule.
Many fruit tree owners are a little leery about pruning on their tree. You won’t go wrong by pruning to open up the tree canopy. Any mistakes can be fixed with on going tree growth. Some pruning is going to be better than none.
Management of fruit trees is constant. The majority of pruning is done while the tree is dormant. Some pruning is likely necessary during the growing season.
You can find out more information on this and other horticulture topics by going to the K-State Research and Extension website at ksre.ksu.edu. Gregg may be contacted by calling 537-6350, stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or emailing geyeston@ksu.edu.