EYESTONE | Prune Out the Dead Gregg Eyestone Contributing writer May 26, 2022 Gardeners are optimistic. I have been waiting to see if some of my plants will green up.The sporadic weather has justified the wait and see attitude.Scraping the bark of the stem in question to see if it is dry and dead can be an indicator. For some plants, the time has run out.Dead is dead and might as well be removed. I had only a few outright plants die.Most of the dead that I have are branches in established trees and shrubs.Removing them looks better and allows for the new growth to fill in.There are several possible reasons for the dead branches. Drought from last year or accumulative from several years can lead to dieback.Perhaps, more likely is rapid temperature changes. Shading is known for branch die out particularly in the interior of plants.I have not noticed any insect or disease damage to my plants that would have killed them.Let the plant tell you where to prune. Remove the dead back to where growth is occurring. The cut is made close to the new growth.Make the pruning cut close enough to the growth without leaving a significant stub that doesn't seal over.A cut made too close will likely damage the healthy growth.Some shrubs tolerate renewal pruning in which all growth is taken back to about 6-inch stubs.Regrowth from spring pruning will be rapid. If you wish a more compact, fuller shrub, prune off the tips of the new growth as it reaches 6 to 12 inches long.Flowering shrubs normally do not flower the year following renewal pruning.Shrubs that tolerate rejuvenation include lilac, forsythia, barberry, sweet mockorange, scarlet firethorn, spirea, viburnums, weigela, and yew.K-State Research and Extension has resources to aid in your pruning knowledge.Seek out publications and instructive videos available.Contact me if you would like some personal instruction. I have been getting plenty of experience this spring.You can find out more information on this and other horticulture topics by going to the Riley County, K-State Research and Extension website at www.riley.ksu.edu.Gregg may be contacted by calling 785-537-6350 or stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or e-mail: geyeston@ksu.edu