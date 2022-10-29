With the close of the growing season, food for some wildlife becomes less abundant. Cottontail rabbits, deer, voles, and other wildlife may begin seeking out landscape plants for nourishment. Preventative methods are best prior to the wildlife developing a habit of munching on wanted vegetation.
Join K-State Research and Extension’s Drew Ricketts for a K-State Garden Hour session on wildlife management on Wednesday. The K-State Garden Hour sessions begin at noon and go to 1 p.m. They are recorded for viewing the next day if you cannot participate over the noon hour. Register for the zoom link on the K-State Garden Hour webpage.
There are several techniques to employ that will prevent wildlife damage. Habitat modification is a starting point. Removing cover such as brush piles can lead to relocation of wildlife. Water is necessary for life and reduction in access is desirable. All food sources should be excluded from any potential feeders.
A good way to protect plants is to install a physical barrier that will keep wildlife from reaching desirable plants. On a single stem plant, a wrap or cylinder of ¼ inch wire hardware cloth will be effective. Secure it slightly below grade to prevent some root injury as well.
The height depends on the size of the wildlife. Two feet is sufficient for rabbits. Deer may require 8 feet. Another approach for protection against deer damage is to make a cylinder out of reinforcing wire and wide enough to prevent deer from reaching the branch tips.
Several products that are considered repellents can be effective deterrents. They are mostly up to the user to try and determine effectiveness. Repellents should be applied prior to the period of anticipated damage. Once a feeding pattern is established, it becomes more difficult to counteract.
More information is available at wildlife.k-state.edu. The need is to get out and get protection in place. An ounce of prevention is truly worth a pound of cure in this situation.
