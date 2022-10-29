With the close of the growing season, food for some wildlife becomes less abundant. Cottontail rabbits, deer, voles, and other wildlife may begin seeking out landscape plants for nourishment. Preventative methods are best prior to the wildlife developing a habit of munching on wanted vegetation.

Join K-State Research and Extension’s Drew Ricketts for a K-State Garden Hour session on wildlife management on Wednesday. The K-State Garden Hour sessions begin at noon and go to 1 p.m. They are recorded for viewing the next day if you cannot participate over the noon hour. Register for the zoom link on the K-State Garden Hour webpage.

