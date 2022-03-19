Melons, cucumbers, peaches, apples, and most fruits require insects for pollination to stimulate the fruit production. European Honeybees often get the credit for this work. In Kansas, it is estimated that there are 200 native bees that also pollinate our plants. Pollination is also done by butterflies, moths, beetles, flies, birds, bats, and the wind. Our pollinators need a year-round home.
Providing water and shelter for pollinators is important. A shallow source of water is most beneficial. Shelter comes from plant material, actual structures in the landscape and debris. An untidy landscape is preferred by pollinators.
Food for the pollinators is where things get quarrelsome. Some believe that native plants are the only source for food. Some studies show that non-natives serve as food sources. I suggest planting what you like, and the pollinators are likely to come.
A strategy to aid in food for pollinators is to have flowers all season. A mixture of plants that bloom from April to October is best. Massing of plants is good. An area of one large plant or many in a minimal area of three feet is a start. Flowers of different color, fragrance, and plants of different heights will attract different pollinator species which provide pollen and nectar throughout the season.
The Riley County, K-State Research and Extension office has some free seeds available for planting for pollinators. Stop in and pick up a packet. They are available while supplies last. Plant the seeds right away. Some require a cold period and may not sprout until next year.
Sign up for the April 6 K-State Garden hour session on Pollinator Plants for Continuous Food Sources. Jason Graves, the Central Kansas District Horticulture Agent, will be the online presenter.
Pollinators are experiencing significant population declines due to loss of habitat, loss of floral diversity, invasive plants, natural diseases, and parasites. Landscaping for pollinators will help ward off further decline.
You can find out more information on this and other horticulture topics by going to the K-State Research and Extension website at ksre.ksu.edu.